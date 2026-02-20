For additional commentary, see the video above. The article below also contains an article I wrote back in 2016 called Scopolamine and Mind Control: Intelligence Agencies and the Search for an All-Subversive Agent

(please note: for full article please either read this from the Substack site, or click on “View entire message” in your email and you’ll be able to view the entire post in your email app because if you are reading from email, it will clip some of the message)

I’d like to take some time with this article to resurrect some of my older research that applies to something critical today, since there is so much focus on Jeffrey Epstein, in the hopes of giving some answers to some of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, as well as just generally informing the public. While my main area of focus is primarily focused on biological warfare, I feel it is necessary to write this article because of my prior expertise of a drug known as scopolamine, a drug that I began researching many years ago. Before I started to go deep into the realm of biological warfare, I had been researching the history and effects of this class of drugs known as tropane alkaloids (atropine, scopolamine and hyoscyamine), synthesized from certain plants in the nightshade family. This drug, scopolamine, comes from the plants Datura, Brugmansia, Henbane, Belladonna, Mandrake, among others of that class containing the tropane alkaloids.

These plants and their alkaloids have a long history going as far back as ancient Sumer and Babylon. I actually mentioned these plants in The Sleeper Agent as a footnote regarding ancient methods of chemical warfare early in the book. It was used in ancient times as a chemical warfare agent, where extracts of the plant would be put into wine or drinking sources of an enemy army and effectively drug them all into a stupor that could last for days, at which time they are easily overtaken and subdued.

Scopolamine is a versatile drug that can be used for a variety of different things. In smaller doses, it treats motion sickness. It is also used in larger doses to induce twilight sleep and has been given to mothers giving birth. However, in these larger doses, and in a more nefarious setting, it has been used by criminals for date rape, robbery, kidnapping, and even murder. Oftentimes when used for these more nefarious purposes the victim will have very little memory of what happened.

I had written about this drug in an article from 2016 on a site I ran about the plants, because of their rich history. They are very beautiful plants and I had been growing them for years, which sparked my interest in researching their history. The plants have been used for such a wide variety of things, not merely for nefarious purposes, but in small doses they can be medicinal, used in homeopathy, and the plants have a long history in shamanism and witchcraft. It was thought that a feminine spirit resides in the plants, so the shamans would use the plants to engage and work with her.

This article I had written, Scopolamine and Mind Control: Intelligence Agencies and the Search for an All-Subversive Agent, was about the use of this drug by intelligence agencies during the early days of MKULTRA. I will republish the information from that article in this post, in the hopes of giving some of the Epstein victims some much-needed answers, especially as it relates to memory loss, among other health problems in which this drug may have been used and contributed to.

I have come across information by Epstein victims suggesting that they were drugged with scopolamine. It does not seem to have been done on every encounter, but it seems to have been done on certain occasions and for very select purposes, especially if the women were being used in government black projects like the harvesting of their eggs and things of that nature.

The effects of the drug, depending on the dose, can last for many hours to days. However, when it is given on enough occasions it can have long lasting effects that linger for a very long time, including memory loss, forgetfulness, absentmindedness. It can also cause psychiatric problems and hallucinations and vision problems that can linger for months or years. When under the effects of this drug, it can also alter the perception and scenery around them via hallucinations. So, a lamp may appear as an animal or something entirely different than what it actually is, other times it has been reported that people appear to them that are not actually there and see things that are not there.

Teenagers have been known to experiment with plants containing the drug because of its hallucinogenic properties, and the hallucinations can seem entirely real. For example, here is an example of some of the hallucinations seen by those who took large doses of the drug from plant material, these are trip reports from erowid.org:

“I looked at the foot of my bed and my two best friends were standing there. I started laughing hysterically at the fact that they would stop by and wake me up at such a late time. I preceded to have a little party in my room with them. They came up and sat on either side of me and we had a great time passing joints and smoking cigarettes. I paused the little shindig and went to the bathroom. I used the bathroom and while washing my hands I looked into the mirror and my face contorted into an impossible shape and I shook myself off and splashed some water on my face, still none the wiser to what was happening. I walked back to my room where at my door my mother was standing. I greeted her and informed her that my friends had stopped by for a late night visit. She gave me the weirdest look I think she has ever given me. I re-entered my room and my friends were nowhere to be found.”

Other times more unusual hallucinations can occur:

“I’ve been seeing this giant spider run around in circles in my livingroom. Everytime I get near it, it hisses at me. It’s started to freak me out.”

It was being used by intelligence agencies and at Guantanamo Bay after 2001, where an Australian journalist was once held as a prisoner and he was given injections of scopolamine. They told him it was for motion sickness, but it is highly unusual to give injections of it for motion sickness when it can be delivered in a patch placed behind the ear, as is the usual method for delivering scopolamine for motion sickness. It was more likely injected into this prisoner because the drug is also used as a truth serum and is the actual truth serum that the CIA found, it was not LSD as most people think. Scopolamine is a mind control drug and a truth serum. Wikileaks released a talk by a Dr. Larry Forness of the American Military University lecturing about the drug and he says definitively that scopolamine is a truth serum when injected in the right place, in the right amounts.

But it can also be made into a powder and blown into the face and eyes. It rapidly absorbs into the mucosal membranes and puts a person under the spell of the drug in seconds. Much of what follows will not be remembered, as it acts to block the formation of memories.

Many of Epstein’s victims have reported memory loss. They can’t remember and experience “missing time.” This is entirely characteristic of being drugged with scopolamine. Scopolamine can put a person in a state whereby they have no free will and puts them into a blank state, like a child. Much of what happens during that time will not be remembered upon recovering from the drug because it blocks the formation of memories. It does not mean that they can’t still remember certain things that happened, as flashbacks can occur, but much of it will not be remembered due to this inhibitory effect on memory formation. One of the effects of the drug is an extremely dry mouth, and this may help some of the victims to identify whether they were given the drug. Other symptoms can include blurry vision, and sensitivity to light.

What is rather unusual about this drug is that it can be absorbed through the skin. And in the recent Epstein emails there is an email showing a victim impact statement describing how he was drugged with scopolamine simply by turning a doorknob that had been smeared with scopolamine-laced Vaseline:

“THE VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENT OF DR. JOSEPH MANZARO”

It was about 5:30 P.M. on December 26, 2014. When I arrived home at 424 Valley Forge Road in WPB, I unlocked my door and when I turned the handle on my door, I got something all over my hand that resembled VASELINE! I said to myself, ewe, that’s disgusting. I rubbed my fingers together and my hands as I went in to wash my hands to see what the heck this stuff was?

The next thing I remember was waking up in the backseat of a car and being driven somewhere! It was Eric Mejias driving and Bony Rivera in the passenger’s seat! I said hey guys, what’s going on, where are we going? What am I doing here? Why are we driving anywhere, I’m supposed to be at home right now! Then I said, oh wow, I’m really sleepy. I need to just put my head back a bit okay...

The next thing I remember was waking up again and hearing Bony Rivera telling Eric Mejias that I was waking up! He said “He’s waking up cuz, WHAT should I do?” Eric Mejias then told him not to worry, just give it a minute, he’ll fall back asleep again, I gave him a LOT of that Scopolamine! [HE MUST HAVE GIVEN ME A LOT BECAUSE I AM PRACTICALLY IMMUNE TO THAT STUFF! AS A CHILD I HAD TO TAKE IT QUITE A BIT TO GO DEEP SEA FISHING WITH MY DAD ON THE WEEKENDS WHICH I LOVED! I JUST HATED BEING SEASICK AND DEVELOPED QUITE A LARGE TOLERANCE TO SCOPOLAMINE! I KEPT THAT TO MYSELF THOUGH!] (EFTA00163101)

In another email, a New York based model/fashion photographer Antoine Verglas sends Jeffrey Epstein an article from Vice that had investigated the drug and its use in Colombia, where it is known as “the Devils Breath”:

The most dangerous drug in the world: ‘Devil’s Breath’ chemical from Colombia can block free will, wipe memory and even kill

• Scopolamine often blown into faces of victims or added to drinks

• Within minutes, victims are like ‘zombies’ - coherent, but with no free will

• Some victims report emptying bank accounts to robbers or helping them pillage

own house

• Drug is made from borrachero tree, which is common in Colombia (EFTA00865569)

I will now include and republish my older 2016 article for more in-depth information about scopolamine and its use by intelligence agencies:

Scopolamine and Mind Control: Intelligence Agencies and The Search for an All-Subversive Agent

By: A. W. Finnegan (written in 2016)

In the 1970’s all hell broke loose when an article in The New York Times surfaced about the CIA’s Project MKULTRA human mind-control program. This was a program to study how the human mind can be subverted, manipulated, incapacitated, wiped clean, or exploited as a technique of war. The project was carried out on unwitting civilian test subjects through the use of drugs, hypnosis, sexual abuse, sensory deprivation, and torture. This began in the late 1950’s and carried on through the 60’s and early 70’s. And although they claimed it stopped there, this should mean little coming from the organization that is structured on the art of deception. Almost all of the research and documentation has probably been either hidden away or destroyed lest its crimes exposed and its names prosecuted.

MKULTRA was the government’s unethical experiments in mind control with drugs and other means

Most of what the public knows about MKULTRA, if much at all, would say “it was about LSD and the search for a truth serum.” but the well-informed members of society and researchers out there understand MKULTRA was a covert mind-control program that sought about exploiting and abusing unwitting citizens to produce effects and actions against the will of that individual, against the law of the land, and in certain times even at the cost of life itself.

MKULTRA experimentation was carried out in many facilities across the United States, but some of the most inhumane experimentation happened on Canadian soil, at the Allen Memorial Institute, in Montreal. Headed by a Dr. Ewen Cameron, a prestigious Psychiatrist and at one time a president of the American Psychiatric Association. Many of the unwitting participants had checked into the hospital for something treatable, only to have their whole life destroyed and forever traumatized by these horrific experiments.

Dr. Ewen Cameron

From a little research utilizing the extensive literature out there on MKULTRA, with similar programs like ARTICHOKE, MKOFTEN, MKDELTA, and its many other names, it is clear that their interest in drugs mainly had to do with isolating and fine tuning substances for such uses as:

A) Subversion/Mind-control

An agent that could create the highest suggestibility, having a subject without question act in a way contrary to his/her individual will, against their own safety, and preferably hidden in a state of amnesia upon awakening.

B) Incapacitating Agent

An agent that could completely incapacitate one from performing duties or daily activities from anywhere from hours to days.

C) Truth Serum

An agent that could create a state where the ability to lie is not withstanding and the known information is withdrawn accurately without much effort.

The full spectrum of the avenues covered by drugs in mind-control programs were listed as:

Substances which will promote illogical thinking and impulsiveness to the point where the recipient would be discredited in public. Substances which increase the efficiency of mentation and perception. Materials which will cause the victim to age faster/slower in maturity. Materials which will promote the intoxicating effect of alcohol. Materials which will produce the signs and symptoms of recognized diseases in a reversible way so that they may be used for malingering, etc. Materials which will cause temporary/permanent brain damage and loss of memory. Substances which will enhance the ability of individuals to withstand privation, torture and coercion during interrogation and so-called “brain-washing”. Materials and physical methods which will produce amnesia for events preceding and during their use. Physical methods of producing shock and confusion over extended periods of time and capable of surreptitious use. Substances which produce physical disablement such as paralysis of the legs, acute anemia, etc. Substances which will produce a chemical that can cause blisters. Substances which alter personality structure in such a way that the tendency of the recipient to become dependent upon another person is enhanced. A material which will cause mental confusion of such a type that the individual under its influence will find it difficult to maintain a fabrication under questioning. Substances which will lower the ambition and general working efficiency of men when administered in undetectable amounts. Substances which promote weakness or distortion of the eyesight or hearing faculties, preferably without permanent effects. A knockout pill which can surreptitiously be administered in drinks, food, cigarettes, as an aerosol, etc., which will be safe to use, provide a maximum of amnesia, and be suitable for use by agent types on an ad hoc basis. A material which can be surreptitiously administered by the above routes and which in very small amounts will make it impossible for a person to perform physical activity.

Historically, I will point out that scopolamine has been employed to carry out most if not all of these agendas in some form or another at differing times and places, long before the CIA began its infamous mind-control program at the start of the Cold War.

Part I: secrets on the outside

From the earliest of times, the tropane-based nightshade plants have been used in chemical warfare, and criminal poisoning to manipulate or greatly reduce a target’s ability to function in that setting. In the past, soldiers from other armies would be lured into drinking wine laced with henbane, mandrake, or deadly nightshade, only to be left wandering about as rambling, incoherent idiots. An example of this being Antony’s Army in the Parthian Wars. These nightshade plants (Solanaceae) were some of the earliest known forms of chemical warfare and poisoning used in the fine art of war.

the tropane alkaloids (atropine, scopolamine, hyoscyamine) have an extremely versatile role in cultures worldwide. They can heal the body of everyday ailments, they can ease suffering, they can be used for deep sleep in painful situations like bone-setting, and they can also kill. As they were used for spiritual and divine purposes by the shaman and witch-doctor alike, they were also used to carry out dirty and deceptive deeds as well.

On the one hand, someone could argue that the tropanes are far too incapacitating with too many nasty side effects that make it difficult to work on a subject. The ‘delirium’ would make one uncooperative, irrational, and full of nonsensical communication. Nothing could get done, and would be shrugged off as useless…

On the other hand, could the delirium be reduced and controlled by dosage while also bringing through the submissive, zombie-like state that renders one capable of control? Could it be possible for someone to have you drugged, take control and coerce you into actions against that which you would ever think to do otherwise while in this state? With such high suggestibility the subject could be extremely malleable. Taking control of such an individual would not be so out of question.

One thing to consider among the use of tropane alkaloids like in application for use in a military setting, there are over 500 variations and derivatives of the original 3 most known tropanes available from the plant material. With this in mind, fine tuning the substance has probably had an amazing run in a classified setting, with plenty of time to get it right.

In Latin American culture, the criminal use of scopolamine is a real threat to many ordinary people living there. There are reports of people unwittingly swept under its spell by drugging and will empty their bank accounts, give all their furniture away, bank account numbers, credit cards, anything of value, and wake up with no memory of what happened.

Brugmansia: A common source of scopolamine in Latin America

In one case there was a woman in Bogotá, Columbia who last remembers riding a city bus with her newborn baby. Three days later she awakens in a hospital after being found badly beaten and wandering around topless on the median strip of a busy highway. “When I woke up in the hospital, I asked for my baby and nobody said anything. They just looked at me.” Her baby was nowhere to be found. Police believed that she was drugged with scopolamine and her baby was taken by gang members involved in the trafficking of infants.

It might be hard to believe that a mother would actually give up her baby to strangers. But under the spell of scopolamine it can happen very easily. This is because once the confusion takes control she is immediately thrown into a state similar to a blackout drunk. She is unaware of her present life, what she was just doing, where she was going, who she was with, who is a danger from who is not. They may ask her to hand over the baby, and while obliviously handing him over she is unable to connect the dots that she is actually giving away her own child. As she is not able to rationalize or account for her actions and responsibilities, she cannot see the gravity of her situation either- That her son is out of her arms and gone forever. The same can be done for robberies or date rape, and it is a drug that can be used for extremely nefarious purposes.

Scopolamine also made headlines in the 1920’s as a ‘truth serum’ when a man by the name of Dr. Robert House, an obstetrician, discovered scopolamine as a means to extract information out of people. He was very much opposed to a criminal’s constitutional rights being used to cover his tracks and thought this would be the glue to getting more convictions and letting go of those who were falsely accused but actually innocent. Scopolamine was the answer. As he stated in his some of his articles concerning scopolamine:

“Scopolamine will depress the cerebrum to such a degree as to destroy the power of reasoning. Events stored in the cerebrum as memory can be obtained by direct stimulation of the centers of hearing.

Dr. House administering scopolamine to an inmate in a Texas jail in 1932

My attention was first attracted to this peculiar phenomenon September 7, 1916, while conducting a case of labor under the influence of scopolamine. We desired to weigh the baby, and inquired for the scales. The husband stated that he could not find them. The wife, apparently sound asleep, spoke up and said, ‘They are in the kitchen on a nail behind the picture.” The fact that this woman suffered no pain and did not remember when her child was delivered, yet could answer correctly a question she had overheard, appealed to me so strongly that I decided to ascertain if that in reality were another function of scopolamine. In a confinement case you find your dosage by engaging the patient in conversation, to note the memory test. Hence my investigation was a simple matter. I observed that, without exception, the patient always replied with the truth. The uniqueness of the results obtained from a large number of cases examined was sufficient to prove to me that I could make anyone tell the truth on any question.”

All this is very telling because thus far we are able to ascertain how a drug like scopolamine can:

A) Induce a state where the victim will give anything away, even her most precious baby boy, without having any misgivings about it at the time. Without rationale or thinking of consequence.

B) Act on the brain in such a way that when under the influence of scopolamine the subject is unaware of the need to deceive, and likely to respond truthfully with what they know in regards to a question asked.

Understand that these two characteristics make a perfect setting for control of the mind and it has already displayed a wide spectrum of application long before the official search for such a drug began in Project MKULTRA. Perhaps the LSD was not the main attraction within the walls of MKULTRA but used as a red herring to move attention away from their perfecting of scopolamine.

Part II: secrets on the inside

Unfortunately, because of the nature of classified information, and especially so with the Central Intelligence Agency, much of what took place in project MKULTRA, MKDELTA, MKNOAMI, MKOFTEN, MKSEARCH, ARTICHOKE, and the rest of the mind-control operations of the early days of mind control have thankfully been somewhat pieced together by whistle-blowers and researchers, gathering statements and letters written by personnel, documentaries, scandals, lawsuits, and victim testimonies. The truth of the matter is that hardly anything came to light from FOIA requests and what little did was almost certainly ‘damage control’ geared towards refuting any progress made as ineffective and inconclusive.

On top of that, Many of the actual files and secrets of CIA mind-control operations have been destroyed as scandal came to light before the Church Committee of the U.S. Congress in 1975. The nature of what took place to procure the results was as criminal as it was inhumane.

Drugs like LSD, PCP, and various other psychoactive substances all played a part in forming a database and recipe book on the manipulation of the human mind as far as drugs are concerned. But as far as a single substance capable of such nefarious purpose and complete subversion of the human mind is concerned, scopolamine is the elite.

The concept of creating a ‘Manchurian Candidate’ assassin has been brought up again and again throughout the last few decades. This was using torture, drugs, and hypnotic suggestion to create a killer to be used later on activated by triggers, being words or actions to activate hypnosis. I will not tread too deeply in this direction other than to say that it is certainly reasonable to assume its possibility. Given that hypnosis is truly an art of its own, and on its own gets results. The CIA would have most certainly employed the best of the best in hypnotists. When combined with the addition of drugs and torture in a person affected by Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, it would certainly be a plausible scenario.

MKOFTEN was the joint venture of the Department of Defense and CIA’s covert operations into the Occult and employed a high number of men and women skilled as black magicians, satanists, sorcerers, clairvoyants, palm-readers, fortune-tellers, astrologists, psychics, mediums, demonologists, witches, warlocks, and other Occult-practitioners. There have been a number of African Traditional Religions religions as well as European and Indian practices that use tropane alkaloids in their systems.

The mind-control/subversion aspect of scopolamine is pretty straight forward. In Latin America, it has already been displayed on a massive scale in criminal activity and hospital staff are well aware of this fact. The induced confusion and invasive stupor caused by this compound renders one extremely docile and childlike in ability to withstand outside influence. Understanding how the CIA utilized it is not so much about reading actual declassified documents as it is ‘connecting the dots’ from other people and places using it for such nefarious means. In other words, criminals have already been using it for all of the purposes that the CIA were looking to achieve with a single substance.

James S. Ketchum, M.D., Author of Chemical Warfare: Secrets Almost forgotten, gave us some invaluable information on some of the ways these compounds work because of his time working in chemical weapons for the ARMY in the 50’s and 60’s testing a synthetic atropine-derivative called 3-quiniclidinyl benzilate, or simply, BZ. Atropine is similar to scopolamine. Unlike MKULTRA, this was a voluntary ARMY program where soldiers could test out drugs or chemicals for the ARMY in a controlled setting with medical staff in return for certain perks and benefits like being able to spend time closer to family and such. BZ was given to soldiers who volunteered to be used as test subjects at Edgewood Arsenal, Maryland in the 1960’s. They were not told what they would be given since it was Classified at the time. When testing out BZ they would be in a deep stupor for about 72 hours.:

“In reality most volunteers did not consider incapacitation with BZ to be a seriously unpleasant experience, as long as good nursing and medical care was provided. It was pretty much like a lost weekend – 2-3 days of drunkenness, but quickly forgotten. Surprisingly, many described a feeling of well-being following recovery. Both men were quite willing to repeat the test (another illustration of voluntary as opposed to “unwitting guinea pig” participation)”

There is a chapter in Ketchum’s book in the beginning where he goes over some of the history of the solanaceous compounds being used to incapacitate people in early wars before technology became so prevalent. A very important look at how these compounds have been used as incapacitating agents in ancient and modern times.

As far as scopolamine as ‘truth serum‘, Dr. House paved the way for such invasive means of getting it out of a person, which then went on to be used by some law enforcement back in the day. The CIA was well aware of this fact, as it was presented in declassified documents. Here was the reason they knew to find it in this particular avenue. But of course, we are told it was a dead end street. In one declassified document detailing scopolamine as ‘truth serum‘, the conclusion states:

“Because of a number of undesirable side effects, scopolamine was shortly disqualified as a ‘truth’ drug. Among the most disabling of the side effects are hallucinations, disturbed perception, somnolence, and physiological phenomena such as headache, rapid heart, and blurred vision, which distract the subject from the central purpose of the interview. Furthermore, the physical action is long, far outlasting the psychological effects. Scopolamine continues, in some cases to make anesthesia and surgery safer by drying the mouth and throat and reducing secretions that might obstruct the air passages. But the fantastically, almost painfully, dry ‘desert’ mouth brought on by the drug is hardly conducive to free talking, even in a tractable subject.”

However, this is entirely contradiction by documents released by Wikileaks. In 2007, a lecture by Dr. Larry Forness of the American Military University surfaced on Wikileaks on Terror, Interrogation, and Intelligence. This lecture “explains the rationale behind torturing prisoners, torture methods, and a justification for ignoring international law. Forness advocates the injection of truth serums, threatening to inject Muslim prisoners with pigs’ blood, and torturing detainees’ friends and family.” The most effective substance in procuring the truth from a subject? Scopolamine. As he describes and corroborates how the declassified document above amounts to complete horse shit:

Fallacy #4. These things called “truths serums” don’t really work.

They do work to varying degrees of success.

There are three primary truth serums.

Here they are.

Scopolamine (scopolamine hydrobromide; first word pronounced: skoh-PAW-lah-mean), also known by another name — hyoscine (hyoscine hydrobromide). It is colorless, odorless and tasteless. Its clinical uses are primarily as a sedative, and applied locally (directly) as a mydriatic, which causes the pupil of the eye to dilate. When used as a sedative, the primary uses are to combat vertigo and motion sickness. When used with morphine and pentobarbital, to a woman in labor, it produces a “twilight sleep.” It is also used as a premedication preliminary to surgery anesthesia.

Since scopolamine completely blocks the formation of memories, unlike most date-rape drugs used in the United States and elsewhere, it is usually impossible for victims to ever identify their aggressors (or interrogators, if you were a prisoner).

Scopolamine Injection for Interrogation in Modern Day Counter-terrorism

To use scopolamine most effectively to get a prisoner to tell you what he or she knows, the key is where you inject it, and in what amounts. Normally it is introduced into the body by a transdermal patch or intravenously in the arm. However, if you inject it into the spine (amount classified), it causes absolutely incredible pain, accompanied by violent convulsions and seizures. If injected into the spine in the appropriate amount, more than 95% of all prisoners will tell the truth — not something fabricated to stop the pain — within 24 hours (Source: classified).

A far milder form of psychological abuse involves exposing prisoners (intravenously or orally) to sodium pentathol—commonly known as “truth serum.” Sodium pentathol is an ultra-short-acting barbiturate that depresses the central nervous system, slows heart rate, and lowers blood pressure. In the relaxed state produced by the drug, subjects are more susceptible to suggestion and are therefore easier to interrogate. The drug does not actually guarantee that prisoners will tell the truth, however. Often, it makes subjects “gabby” without revealing any important information.

Sodium amythal, also known as a type of “truth serum,” with its clinical application in psychoanalysis, is used primarily to help in memory recovery and dealing with “false” memories. If you can confuse the prisoner as to what is a real memory and what is a false memory, you might be able to crack their resistance to telling the truth. However, if the prisoner is smart, he or she will simply shut up and you’ll get nothing from them.

What is interesting is that a prisoner could have been subjected to a truth serum singularly, or two or three over enough time given the appropriate washout of the prisoner’s system, and flatly state that he or she did not tell his or her interrogators anything. From his or her perspective, he or she is telling the truth — because he or she has no memory of telling interrogators anything. That’s the truth in his or her own mind, but it is not the fact of the situation.

In terms of training individuals to resist the three aforementioned truth serums, it is easiest to train someone to resist the sodium amythal, followed by sodium pentathal. There is no known training that will allow anyone to resist scopolamine, when injected into the spine in the correct amount.

What you don’t want to do is “stack” scopolamine with sodium pentathal and sodium amythal. “Stacking” means adding one drug on top of another before the previous drug(s) has/have washed out of the system. You stack on somebody, you’ll kill them.

When time is not a consideration, and when used in conjunction with skilled interrogators on a prisoner who has not been trained to resist the effects, sodium pentathal and sodium amythal will get you the truth in approximately 10% to one third of the cases. When the truth absolutely positively has to be there within five days, forget them – use scopolamine injected into the spine.”

This is corroborated by both a book and an article written about a detainee at Guantanamo Bay, David Hicks. In this article, US use of Truth Drug Revealed, states:

New evidence has emerged that all Guantanamo Bay detainees, including David Hicks, were drugged involuntarily with a substance that has a long history as a truth serum.

Recently declassified US documents revealing medical procedures have shown that scopolamine was administered to all detainees taken to the Cuban detention centre.

The documents, which were standard operating procedures for nursing staff, were obtained by the independent US news outlet Truthout, and reveal that the rationale for the drug’s use on all detainees was to prevent motion sickness.

However, US military experts have said that scopolamine is not recommended for motion sickness because of its severe side effects.

David Hicks: Victim of Scopolamine and torture at Guantanamo Bay

Later in the article where the most telling line in corroboration to the Wikileaks lecture by Dr. Forness appears:

He said it was administered by injection, not a patch behind his ear as is described in the standard operating procedures.

It is wildly out of proportion and unprofessional for a medical team to be treating motion sickness with scopolamine injections. It would cost more and would not be as helpful as a patch that allows for continued delivery over the course of a few days.

Another Source confirms Forness’ lecture and using scopolamine for torture and interrogation:

“The amount of Scopolamine necessary is a minute amount. I am an ex U.S. Army Chemical Core officer and we handled the hazmat on this substance. With proper coercion the amount necessary is between 10 and 20 MG. This will cause a severe state of stupor and hallucinations. During this time however it is possible to interrogate the prisoner thoroughly due to the lack of there [sic] upper brain function during the time. The time the drug is most effective is between +2:30 hrs to +7:30 hrs.”

I have always gone with the assumption that the bulk of classified work and intelligence research always yields a lot more progress than we are claiming them to be, rather than to just meet our expectations of accomplishing what we thought they would. At the same time, the declassified documents will go as far as to admit what they were working on but to refute it all as a dead end street that went nowhere, much like all of the official reports on MKULTRA and mind control.

But all you really have to do to find out what kind of results were made with scopolamine is to look at the history of scopolamine itself. This is one of the most ancient compounds in medicine. Always kept in the backdrop of society and culture but yet ever present. Such a little known compound but one of the most powerful. One of the most medicinal but one of the most toxic. One of the most telling substances on the globe, yet one of our biggest secrets. How’s that for a paradox?