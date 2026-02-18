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After reviewing many of the newly released Epstein files from the archive at the Justice Department, it is easy to conclude that Jeffrey Esptein was heavily involved in the biowarfare and biodefense industry, with his hands all over public health, scientific research, most certainly in bed with Big Pharma, and of course, and partnering with heavy-hitter NGOs like The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. In this article we will take a look at just some of those, although this is not exhaustive, as I’m sure there are many more, but time prevents me from exploring everything. So lets begin.

There is much in the emails about synthetic viruses and biology, conferences, startup portfolios, pharmaceutical companies, etc. One article THE DOOMSDAY STRAIN: Can Nathan Wolfe thwart the next AIDS before it spreads? (EFTA02684958) Illustrates the type of scientific minds Jeffrey Epstein was interested in and sought to collect and back with funding. He then began to embed himself into the industry, science, medicine, and biodefense, even assisting top NGOs like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In one email from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation advisor Boris Nikolic, he and Jeffrey Epstein discuss bioengineering to make synthetic biology and viruses, exploiting technologies that operate without regulatory framework, speaking bluntly on the inevitability of accidents occurring and the feasibility of the manufacture of lethal weapons:

But not to fear, because once a pandemic situation unfolds, Jeffrey Epstein and his friend Bill Gates will be there to plan and roll out vaccines and biosecurity strategies while making a lucrative profit, finding ways that circumvent transparency:

This would be Epstein’s strategy - becoming a playbook scheme for responding to pandemics by consolidating wealthy billionaire capital under a single umbrella that bypasses transparency. More to the point, he and his billionaire philanthropists were setting up sophisticated strategies to monetize pandemics through hidden financial channels. In one email to Bill Gates, they discuss pandemic simulations:

He would then work with technical experts high up in intelligence, such as Dan Dubno, who has connections to DARPA and National Defense, and could deliver a pitch for these systems as critical to American Biosecurity policy. Other emails describe pandemic simulations and outbreak scenarios. Clearly, Jeffrey Epstein was knee-deep in the biodefense industry.

Dan Dubno also sends Epstein an article in 2009, Bioterror Failures Criticized, about Obama’s failure to address the threat of bioterrorism (EFTA02438859). In another correspondence, Dan Dubno emails Jeffrey Epstein with the following suggestions on biodefense preparedness and planning discussing an outline for these “deliverables” :

the above 3 images are from email no. EFTA00771151

Jeffrey Epstein appears to have been advising Bill Gates associate Boris Nikolic on how to approach disease, in an email to Nikolic from 2009 telling him to look at disease in terms of algorithms:

In an email to Mary Erdoes, investment manager and executive from the JP Morgan asset and wealth management division, Epstein is discussing R & D (research and development) and vaccines:

Mary replies:

Epstein responds:

From as far back as 2003, The Jeffrey Epstein Foundation VI was funding and “established the Program for Evolutionary Dynamics at Harvard University with a $35 million gift to the university. Under the direction of Martin Nowak, the Program is one of the first of its kind to study the evolution of molecular biology with the primary use of mathematics.” From the now defunct Jeffrey Epstein Foundation VI website:

Program For Evolutionary Dynamics

The Program for Evolutionary Dynamics is a graduate department at Harvard University. Under the direction of Martin Nowak, an evolutionist and professor of mathematics and biology at Harvard, the Program studies the evolution of molecular biology with the primary use of mathematics. It is one of the first departments to develop a mathematical model of how cancer cells evolve as well as infectious bacteria and viruses such as HIV. The Program’s models have led to key discoveries towards fighting several diseases. More recently, pivotal work has been done in mapping colon cancer resistance to inhibitor drugs, mapping the progression of pancreatic cancer, targeting the topology of minority mutations that drive tumor growth and creating a database to predict and minimize resistance to HIV drugs. Other current research topics include: evolution of cooperation, cancer, viruses, evolutionary game/graph/set theory, prelife, protocells, eusociality, evolution of construction, population structure, evolution of language, experimental games, and evolutionary economics. Their ambitious goals include curing the world of cancer, infectious disease, selfishness, and inclusive fitness theory.

Additionally, we have discussion to establish a meeting between Epstein and Dr. Ian Lipkin, a top microbiologist/pathologist who would have been a big name in American biodefense and holds expertise in neurodevelopmental, neoplastic (cancer), and autoimmune disorders which is exactly the realm of Erich Traub’s stealth bioweapons that cause immune tolerance, neurodegenerative disease, and cancers:

A significant number of emails had a lot to do with herpesvirus reactivation and the vagus nerve. One email from a redacted source, clearly this is Dr. Melanie Walker, M.D., a neurosurgeon, who was living in Seattle at the time and was married to Steve Sinofsky, emails Esptein about meetings with Bill and a thought about the need to immunize via the vagus nerve:

Steve Sinofsky in 2017, emails Jeffrey Epstein with a link to an article “Bucking FDA, Peter Thiel funds “patently unethical” herpes vaccine trial:”

A 2014 email from a redacted source tells Epstein they should start a lab somewhere to for vagus nerve experiments, , clearly hinting at this being clandestine research:

Even earlier correspondence from 2010 shows redacted sources asking Epstein to fund vagus nerve/herpesvirus research:

It’s a very good possibility that Melanie Walker is the redacted correspondent in most of the emails discussing the vagus nerve and the herpesvirus. For more on Melanie Walker, see article: The neurosurgeon wife of Microsoft exec with ties to Epstein AND Bill Gates: How Melanie Walker met billionaire pedophile who found her ‘very attractive’ before she served as top advisor to Gates’ foundation.

In one email with discussion on the vagus nerve, this redacted source writes to Epstein mentioning herpesvirus reactivation, which was one of Traub’s bioweapon mechanisms:

Epstein then responds with a link to a science daily article which brings us to “Probiotic therapy alleviates autism-like behaviors in mice“ about using a bacterium Bacterioides fragilum as a probiotic to fix autism, but further research on this bacterium as a probiotic led me to “Nontoxigenic Bacteroides fragilis: A double-edged sword“ showing it very may instead cause harm:

Nontoxigenic B. fragilis (NTBF) [...] has been shown to affect the host immune system and interact with gut microbes and pathogenic microbes. Previous studies indicated that certain strains of B. fragilis have the potential to serve as probiotics, based on their observed relationship with the immune system. However, several recent studies have shown detrimental effects on the host when beneficial gut bacteria are found in the digestive system or elsewhere. In some pathological conditions, NTBF may have adverse reactions.

This would align precisely with the overall idea put forward by the end of my book The Sleeper Agent: The Rise of Lyme Disease, Chronic Illness, and the Great Imitator Antigens of Biological Warfare, where enemies have infiltrated and hijacked our public health system and use it to our detriment. They hijack it and then create practices in policy and preparedness that claim to protect us but actually harm us, and almost no one suspects a thing. Just how Erich Traub attacked the United States in the 1950s under the guise of simulant tests, a biodefense practice whereby a so-called “harmless” bacterium is released in either the environment or in insects and tracked to see how the bacterium spreads out, it is essentially a simulation of bioterror attacks, but in reality, was a bioterror attack.

Epstein victim and survivor from South Africa, Juliette Bryant (follow her onX; https://x.com/JulietteBryant), told me that during the years she was a victim at Epstein’s Little St. James Island, Epstein was meeting with a top ornithologist at the island and considered whether this was possibly about birds being able to spread disease. This exactly what one would expect if Epstein had a hand in biodefense activities, because when Erich Traub was stationed at Plum Island off the Long Island sound in the 1950s, he released ticks infected with Lyme disease and other stealth infections on shorebirds and was travelling back and forth between Plum Island and Colombia in South America, as the military began studying the use of birds to spread biological warfare agents. Little St. James is a small, isolated island is comparably similar to Plum Island, and would have been a perfect spot to continue studies for their avian vector programs to spread Lyme disease and other zoonotic tickborne diseases.

Speaking of Lyme Disease, the recent Epstein files show that Epstein and some of those he associated with understood the neurotropic aspects of these stealth weapons of biological warfare that impart slow wasting diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

One interesting email discussing Lyme disease (Borrelia burgdorferi) and spirochetes causing amyloidosis (wasting disease a.k.a. prion disease) was from a woman running an Alzheimer’s foundation from Switzerland:

(All 3 images above are from email no. EFTA01197923)

In another email from Epstein to someone who’s name is redacted, he makes his connections to expertise on amyloidosis clear:

In another email from a redacted source to Jeffrey Epstein, they are discussing doing experiments, again mentioning the vagus nerve, and in this email the source says to Epstein:

One email was sent to Jeffrey Epstein to take part in a webinar, The Hidden Epidemic of Lyme Disease - Free Webinar, from Dr. Galland’s Pill Advised website, probably because he signed up for the website:

Clearly, Epstein and his associates that worked in biodefense and public health understood the mechanisms of stealth biological warfare – particularly the mechanisms of immune tolerance, virus reactivation, bioweapons that cause neurodegenerative or wasting diseases. In one email to Martin Nowak, Epstein even seems to have a new watchword that describes stealth biological weapons calling it bio-cryptography, and tells Martin to focus on these immunosuppressive proteins which I call the great imitator antigen in my book The Sleeper Agent. He says:

In an email to Michael Sitrick, a prominent figure in Strategic Communications for reputation and crisis management, clearly trying to help strategize with Epstein about propaganda that could be used to elevate Epstein’s image in the wake of sexual abuse and trafficking allegations, Epstein tells him:

In this same email, in response to a question about Epstein’s involvement with charities and prominent figures like the Clintons and Ehud Barak, it shows:

All of the aforementioned correspondence about stealth, virus reactivation, and the amyloidogenic properties of these biological agents goes to show how our public health system has been operating under one set of expertise while telling the public something very different, and have been very dishonest in their dealings with the public, purposely misleading us with public health messaging.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for example, had been funding research with NIH to use immune tolerance as a biodefense strategy, in other words, create vaccines that disable the immune system instead of creating an actual immunity, which is an extremely detrimental approach with little to no benefit and comes with severe, even catastrophic long-term health effects like chronic disease, neurological disorders, and cancer. In 2012, some of this research was published as “Disease Tolerance as a Defense Strategy” and listed the funding sources from The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Ellison Medical Foundation, and NIH:

This appears to have been the approach to the COVID-19 vaccines, as the spike protein hits the immune receptors responsible for immune tolerance (TLR2/1, TLR2/6), which is reflected in papers like, IgG4 Antibodies Induced by Repeated Vaccination May Generate Immune Tolerance to the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein :

However, emerging evidence suggests that the reported increase in IgG4 levels detected after repeated vaccination with the mRNA vaccines may not be a protective mechanism; rather, it constitutes an immune tolerance mechanism to the spike protein that could promote unopposed SARS-CoV2 infection and replication by suppressing natural antiviral responses. Increased IgG4 synthesis due to repeated mRNA vaccination with high antigen concentrations may also cause autoimmune diseases, and promote cancer growth and autoimmune myocarditis in susceptible individuals.

My book The Sleeper Agent: The Rise of Lyme Disease, Chronic Illness, and the Great Imitator Antigens of Biological Warfare tells the story of immune tolerance in the creation of stealth biological weapons that disable the immune system and cause slow chronic disease, neurological disorders, and cancers, which have obviously evolved since the days of Erich Traub, but understanding their history is key to understanding the biological weapons game of today, which is heavily centered on this class of weapons, strategic weapons that tire, exhaust, and overwhelm a target population or country.

Clearly, this is just the tip of the iceberg, but so far, we can see something very ugly about our public health and biodefense with the recent release of the Epstein files, and how a man like Jeffrey Epstein can be so heavily involved in matters of “National Security” should be alarming to many people, as it is a red flag, just like it is a big red flag that the son of a hardcore Stalinist bioweaponeer - Konstantin Chumakov - was running vaccine safety and review at the FDA and approved the COVID-19 vaccine. The evidence is all around us, that our public health system is compromised and needs serious auditing and overhaul. The very system is infested with an enemy force that is working to our detriment and not to our health.