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Although the USDA and American government have tried to claim that Erich Traub had no connection to Plum Island, the story I have unveiled in The Sleeper Agent: The Rise of Lyme Disease, Chronic Illness, and the Great Imitator Antigens of Biological Warfare demonstrates otherwise. But there is additional information in this article that I did not include in my book with further evidence that he was in fact involved with covert testing and the setup of the Plum Island lab which at the time was known as Fort Terry. The case I make for Traub’s connection to work at Fort Terry, Plum Island is through several lines of circumstantial evidence, congressional hearings, from government officials and several biodefense sources, and secondary sources in open literature, that when put together tie together the cohesive whole.

First, we can see that in the congressional hearing from 1948 to establish a Foot-and-Mouth Disease laboratory which Plum Island was selected for, they planned to have Erich Traub there from the start, as they mention him in the hearings without directly naming him. The Congressman is asking Jacob Traum, who would later be instrumental in Plum Island research, about what happened with getting Traub to America under the Paperclip program, indicating it had an important part of the work that would be done for a FMD lab which was eventually settled on Plum Island:

Mr. Bramblett: [...] I am rather disturbed, a little bit, but I am happy that you are in it actively, [...] because I understand we lost one of the other top world experts. He came into the American occupational zone in Germany and offered to give himself up, and he did, and they immediately took him back and gave him to one of the other countries, and since then we have not heard very much about him, if anything.

Dr. Traum: Yes, he is back in the Russian zone.

Mr. Bramblett: You do not hear very much from him or what he is doing there, do you?

Dr: Traum: No. I think they are trying to put him to work there without any equipment. That is what I understand. I have not been there so what I tell you is just hearsay.

This is exactly what happened to Erich Traub after 1945, he came and applied for work in the West to William Hagen and was turned away for his Nazi affiliations and went back to Riems where he had no equipment because the Soviets had hauled away his entire lab and put him to work with barely any equipment. Then when he “escaped” and came to America in Project Paperclip, he was initially brought to the Naval Medical Research Institute in Bethesda, MD, but he also worked with the USDA at Beltsville, MD.

Fort Terry on Plum Island was selected for special anti-animal testing activities before the USDA took over responsibilities in 1954, and although the “official” R&D work under the Army Chemical Corps did not get underway until 1952, the island was still used for temporary covert testing activities from as far back as 1944, according to a paper Medical Protection Against Brucellosis written by two military scientists with a long history in biodefense and this paper is a chapter in part of the book Biological Weapons Defense: Infectious Disease and Counterbioterrorism a textbook for biodefense specialists and put together by people with a background in biodefense, they show that it was used for testing since 1944:

In November 1942, Secretary of War Stimson requested the Chemical Warfare Services (CWS) to prepare to assume responsibility for biowarfare research and development under the supervision of the War Research Service. Subsequently, the Army chose Camp Detrick in Frederick, MD, as the site for the biowarfare research program, and construction began in April 1943. The emphasis of the program was protection of soldiers. To achieve this goal, CWS created the Special Projects Division (SPD). The SPD built and operated numerous of facilities, including Camp Detrick in April 1943 with the parent research and pilot plant; Field Testing Facility in Horn Island Mississippi in June 1943; Vigo Ordinance Plant in Terre Haute, IN in May 1944; Granite Peak Test Site at Dugway Proving Grounds for field testing in June 1944; and Fort Terry in Plum Island, NY for Veterinary Testing in 1944. Work with brucellosis performed at Camp Detrick and Dugway Proving Ground during the war was focused on aerosol dispersion patterns, infective dosages, and development of vaccine products in an attempt to develop countermeasures and offensive weapons.

The building that was known as Building 257 (which was laboratory 257 when the Army Chemical Corps was using it prior to transferring it over to the USDA in 1954) was already built in 1911, so it was not merely built in 1944 to be used later, it was approved for veterinary testing of biological agents that year. Further clues about Fort Terry activities in antianimal research & development (R&D) biowarfare research were disclosed in Deadly Cultures: Biological Weapons Since 1945:

The US antianimal [Biological Warfare (BW)] program featured at least one dedicated facility and the development of four agents and a number of delivery systems. Antianimal BW were viewed as strategic instruments to be used to reduce enemy food supplies or to cause economic damage […].

The US was bound by federal statute banning research with certain highly infectious animal diseases within the continental United States. This limitation was initially overcome by carrying out work offshore at Plum Island, New York, and later by coordinating antianimal activities with allies.

Antianimal R&D was initiated as a result of a study conducted by the Operations Research Office into the offensive potential of such agents. The report concluded that because of the importance of livestock in the economy of the USSR and the feasibility of developing the necessary capabilities there was a need to develop antianimal BW. This decision was followed by “a firm requirement for offensive munitions and agents for use against horses, cattle and swine” from the US Air Force. The US Army Chemical Corps responded by assessing a number of potential sites to conduct the necessary R&D and in 1952 selected Fort Terry on Plum Island, New York. Existing plans by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to build an animal disease research facility on the island offered the advantage of common utilities, including a steam plant, decontamination plant, and water system.

Plum Island lies in Long Island Sound, Suffield County, New York, and covers about 840 acres. It is about 2.5 miles long, tapering from a width of one mile at one end to around 800 meters at the other. It possesses a natural harbor. The Chemical Corps facility covered about 3 acres and included laboratories, animal houses, administration buildings, communication buildings, a hospital and fire station, a motor pool, a dock, ware housing, staff quarters, a commissary, cafeteria, and guardhouses.

Fort Terry was activated on 15 April 1952 as a permanent installation under the control of the Chemical Corps but under the custody of the First Army. Its originally scheduled opening, on 1 March 1952, was delayed by protests from local residents against the USDA’s plans. At its inception, it was planned that 9 military and 10 civilian personnel would staff Fort Terry. By the time it was deactivated and transferred to the USDA in 1954, it had at least 9 military and 8 civilian personnel. Another 162 people were directly contracted to service the facility. Records and files from Fort Terry were transferred to Camp (later Fort) Detrick, which retained responsibility for antianimal BW development, and many were later destroyed.

The mission of Fort Terry was “to establish and pursue a program of research and development of certain anti-animal (BW) agents.” Foot and mouth disease (FMD) virus was the first candidate agent for development. Fort Terry was also charged with screening other exotic animal diseases for potential as BW agents. It appears that development of the causative organism of rinderpest (a disease of cattle) had already been achieved in Project 1001, which took place outside the US. During its operation, personnel from Fort Terry were involved in collaborative exchanges with other facilities, including the FMD laboratory at Pirbright in the UK. The inventory taken at Fort Terry before its deactivation reveals the presence of 15 agents and antisera for many of them (table 11.1). Antianimal activities, however, were not limited to Plum Island. A 1950 overview of the operational divisions present at Fort Detrick indicated the presence of V and C Sections, representing veterinary and crop capabilities.

Despite the early interest in this form of warfare, by 1952 antianimal BW had been dismissed as “relatively insignificant,” and military support for R&D was withdrawn in September 1953. This move followed a report by the Joint Staff Planners in August asserting that the US military had “no capability in anti-animal BW,” a claim that contradicted documentation from Fort Terry. There was a resurgence during the years that followed, however; a 1957 Air Force historical study of US BW activities indicated that two weapon systems had been successfully tested for use with antianimal agents .

Contemporary studies of this program provide additional details of these antianimal activities. Agents were arranged into three schedules that presumably related to desirability and utility: schedule 1 contained foot and mouth disease and rinderpest; schedule 2 included classical swine fever (hog cholera), fowl plague, and Newcastle disease (of fowl); and schedule 3 consisted solely of wart hog disease (African swine fever). In addition, the antianimal utility of anthrax and Venezuelan equine encephalitis were noted.

Four weapon systems suitable for use with these agents were developed:

• Spray tanks, developed by a commercial corporation for use by the Navy with hog cholera and Newcastle disease

• Balloon bombs, codenamed E77, for use with a variety of agents and considered a strategic weapon

• Feather bombs, codenamed E73, which were developed from a leaflet dispersal device and contained four packets of inoculated feathers

• Particulate bombs, which were still under development in 1950

As well as these four military delivery devices, antianimal agents were considered for sabotage operations. The 1950 Creasy report asserted that covert contamination of animal food should initiate an animal disease outbreak and that contamination with certain agents would also prevent the reestablishment of animals in certain areas. Such capabilities, the report declared, were easily attainable. It has proved difficult to trace the history of antianimal biological sabotage because, although there are references to sabotage capabilities, there are few details about what these were or how, why, or when they were developed, and if they were used. […]

We know from books like The United States and Biological Warfare: Secrets from the Early Cold War and Korea that they were also loading up bomblets with insects and ticks used in the Korean War, which would have been right in line with what I have proposed about Traub’s line of work while in America on biological warfare, and we know from the FBI files that Nazi scientist Dr. Theodor Benzinger worked with Traub conducting tests with him for Detrick, and Benzinger was a medical researcher centered around aviation and aerodynamics, so there was collaboration with him most likely on how to produce these various types of bomb devices for work under Detrick’s biowarfare program.

There was also a table included in Deadly Cultures listing biological agents that were housed at Fort Terry prior to the transfer to the USDA in 1954:

Most of these agents Erich Traub specialized in, such as Foot-and-Mouth Disease, Vesicular Stomatitis Virus, Rinderpest Virus, Teschen Disease Virus, Fowl Plague Virus, Newcastle Disease Virus, and most notably, “N” Virus which was discovered by Erich Traub’s protégé Zvonimir Dinter back at Insel Riems in the late 1940s, and Traub would have been the one to give the Americans their only strain of it. Traub had been working on Vesicular Stomatitis with USDA official L. O. Mott in 1950 at the Beltsville station of the USDA in Maryland. Mott was heavily involved in the USDA’s tick-borne disease programs and attended several USDA conferences on Anaplasmosis throughout the 1950s, as well as transmission studies and antigen production/compliment fixation tests. No other Nazi scientist in the Paperclip program had this type of expertise on any of these viruses, especially on the level of Erich Traub. Erich Traub was internationally known and sought after by many nations, and was also a mentor to the researcher who discovered Virus N.

Even though the USDA did not take over responsibility for the island’s activities until 1954, and even though the Army Chemical Corps turned Fort Terry into a permanent research facility in 1952, they certainly would have been using the island for temporary clandestine research of a highly classified nature since 1944, especially if it was by special intelligence divisions, and as the record stands, many records that were available on Fort Terry Plum Island research “were later destroyed.” This is important because it shows there were things to cover up to avoid transparency, in which they began destroying evidence and records of it. It is also telling that around this time they claimed that there was no capability in anti-animal bioweapons research despite records from Fort Terry indicating otherwise. This shows dishonesty and an attempt to conceal aspects of the research done there.

Regarding potential CIA/Intelligence involvement at Plum Island we might look to people like Frank Olsen, the Camp Detrick biochemist thought to be killed by the CIA after unwittingly drugging him with LSD, and was thought to have been recruited by the CIA. We find some very interesting clues about Plum Island beyond what is in public records and more testimony from Detrick personnel placing Traub on Plum Island in 1951. In H. P. Albarelli’s work on Olsen, published in his book A Terrible Mistake: The Murder of Frank Olson, and the CIA’s Secret Cold War Experiments, it states in that book that Frank Olsen was working at Plum Island in a limited capacity with Erich Traub:

On at least five occasions, spread out over 1951, 1952, and early 1953, Frank Olson, journeyed by military aircraft to Fort Terry on Plum Island, off Long Island, New York. The 840 acre island, purchased by the U. S. War Department in 1901, is only about 135 miles from New York City. In 1951, the Army Chemical Corps selected Plum Island as a non-animal research and development site, so as to sidestep federal laws, banning experiments involving certain highly infectious animal diseases within the continental United States. After spending millions on the Plum Island facility and arousing stiff opposition from nearby mainland residents, the United States Department of Agriculture took the island over from the Army Chemical Corps in 1954.

Its unclear why he said “non-animal” research and development site to test animal diseases, but that could have been a typo on his part, unless they were working on these animal diseases for human use like I have maintained that Traub was adapting animal diseases to humans and the insect simulant program could very well have been touted as a covert vaccine program. At any rate, it further states:

Also, assisting Olson and his colleagues, and their Plum Island activities were doctors, William Arthur Hagen, and Erich Traub. Dr. Hagen, A key advocate for the creation of the Plum Island Experimental Station, was dean of the Cornell University veterinary school in Ithaca, New York, and a renowned authority on Bacillus anthracis (anthrax). […]

Olsen was involved in work at Plum Island setting up the laboratories with Traub and others from U. S. Biodefense and were there since 1951, the same year a former Plum Island source in Carroll’s book Lab 257 said Traub was there with other scientists inoculating ticks and releasing them on the island for simulant tests. Albarelli’s sources for the information about Olsen’s work at Plum Island seem to have come from one or all three Detrick colleagues, such as Don Falconer, Dr. Gerald Yonetz, and Dr. Henry Eigelsbach. Unfortunately, Albarelli was not as exact in sourcing as I like to be. However, it further states that the biowarfare research done there was much more extensive than the public knew. Olsen was also part of the Special Projects Division (SPD) of the Chemical Warfare Service (CWS), which was the same division cited earlier that decided to use Fort Terry for veterinary testing in 1944. He was said to have been there since 1951 so it was clearly being used before 1952 as a temporary facility for covert testing.

Interestingly, it also states that Olsen was involved in the open-air testing of the simulant bacteria Serratia marcescens in California. Traub’s role as “Supervisory bacteriologist” to include the overseeing and facilitation of the simulant testing and working with people like Frank Olsen to facilitate and assist in it is exactly what I have maintained Traub was doing in The Sleeper Agent, and as Carroll wrote in Lab 257 he was at Plum Island in 1951 to conduct insect simulant tests:

Traub might have monitored the tests. A source who worked on Plum Island in the 1950s recalls that animal handlers and a scientist released ticks outdoors on the island. “They called him the Nazi scientist, when they came in, in 1951 — they were inoculating these ticks,” and a picture he once saw “shows the animal handler pointing to the area on Plum where they released the ticks.” Dr. Traub’s World War II handiwork consisted of aerial virus sprays developed on Insel Riems and tested over occupied Russia, and of field work for Heinrich Himmler in Turkey. Indeed, his colleagues conducted bug trials by dropping live beetles from planes. An outdoor tick trial would have been de rigueur for Erich Traub.

Even though the term “supervisory bacteriologist” is not under normal circumstances a title designated for simulant tests in average science positions, it is certainly activity that could be included in that roll if it was in a military or biodefense capacity. These type of vague titles would be commonly used to keep that work undisclosed in the job title. As for the open-air simulant tests with Serratia marcescens, it was suggested to us by Kurt Blöme in his interview with American Intelligence to enter the Paperclip program, and Traub had weaponized the simulant bacteria Serratia marcescens while back in Germany in 1940 with bovine papular stomatitis virus. Its possible he could have been telling the U.S. it was a vaccine against smallpox, and it is possible he could have been touting the ticks in a similar way, as even recently they are talking about using insects to spread vaccines, and it is likely because they had already been attempting it.

Traub had applied for employment at Plum Island in a 1958 form, that I initially thought was a security investigation for him to visit the United States to attend a virology institute and listed employment for Plum Island. It was a reasonable mistake because on the form all I could read was “Security Investigation” and the part “…for Sensitive Position” was nearly illegible and I didn’t catch it until recently. He was attending a virology conference that year in New York, and he was under surveillance for the remainder of his life, so I mistakenly thought this form was to give him permission to visit the United States when it was actually one of his applications to lead Plum Island, but it does not change the story that he was very involved in Plum Island anti-animal testing activities from when he arrived here in Paperclip, even though he was only traveling there on certain occasions, as they were limited tests. The fact that he was being asked to lead Plum Island by multiple people within U. S. biodefense like Richard E. Shope, suggest that he was already instrumental for the supervision of any of the work done there prior to 1954 in a more classified setting.

Its unclear why this application was made to Plum Island at this point, because of all that had already gone down during his Paperclip tenure, but he was not given the role, even though it seems that he wanted it badly, because he voiced these desires in files available in his embezzlement investigation in 1959, one year after the application was made. Although I originally thought he ultimately declined to lead it in 1958, he was more likely turned down. Perhaps it was a last ditch effort to get himself out of the hot water he was already in at the Tübingen animal disease institute he was leading, since he was under investigation for embezzlement and looking at jail time.

Next, notice that the quote I provided from Deadly Cultures shows that Fort Terry was involved with joint research with British scientists in joint research. Although it does not say that the British were at Plum Island, they were involved in joint programs that included Fort Terry and could very well have been there during these earlier covert testing activities, and it lends more weight to the claim by John Loftus and his source in biodefense, who I did meet personally, who maintained that British Intelligence were involved in some of the joint-testing activities at Plum Island from early on. It was one of the ways they circumvented restrictions on biological testing in America forming this tripartite agreement joint research with Canada and Britain.

And although I have mentioned Donald Maclean possibly directing some of these tests, I did not mean he was directly involved in carrying them out or even witnessing them personally, I meant he was directing intelligence divisions below him to facilitate the testing at Plum Island, I never said he was directly doing any of the experiments himself or even at Plum Island in person, I meant he was merely coordinating with Intelligence agencies and military that they should be done by the right outfits and scientists in biodefense.

So, we can conclude this article by saying that at least 3 scientists who were Camp Detrick personnel, as well as my biodefense source who held a Q clearance, who is also the source that John Loftus was drawing from as he states in the introduction to my book, along with the anonymous source from Lab 257 who worked at Plum Island, say that Plum Island was operational before 1952 and at least one of these sources say coordinating the work with Erich Traub. The biodefense source I met was also the source of John Loftus’s original claim in The Belarus Secret, not the CIA personnel who was clearing his book.

But again, Traub’s work at Plum Island during the Paperclip Program, does not mean he spent a whole lot of time there. I probably should have clarified this in my book that it was not a place they would remain for long periods of time and Traub would not be working on the island the entire time he was in America. He would have been there for specific tests and it would be a limited stay. But these limited trips to Plum Island certainly would have spanned his entire stay in the Paperclip program.

They were planning to eventually have him there permanently if he had not been sent back to Germany, but he would have been instrumental in assisting Frank Olsen in 1951 to advise on its setup because he was having them model it after the setup on Insel Riems, which is like the German version of Plum Island. Erich Traub was very important for this reason alone. Not only was he an expert on preparations for biological warfare like it says in his intelligence file, but he would have had additional expertise on the facilities, setup, and equipment needed to run it.

Because Plum Island was so desolate, took a considerable time to get to, security so extreme, it would not have been a place that Traub or anyone else would want to be staying for long periods of time, there was nothing to do there beyond the experiments and no reason to stay there for extended periods of time, so they would have only taken trips there on certain occasions to conduct very important covert research in the years before it was setup as a permanent facility in 1952 doing official research. Olsen’s colleague mentioned in Albarelli’s book how stressful being there was and how it really put him to the test being there to setup the ventilation system:

Olsen’s task on Plum Island was to “review the installation of ventilation system, security, and safety.” Overall security at Plum Island was intended to be even tighter than at camp Detrick. Indeed, Olsens colleague, Dan falconer said in 1999:

Frank remarked a couple of times that he was really put to the test working at Fort Terry. Just getting to the island was a difficult task and, once there, security was relentless. There were guards everywhere constantly patrolling the shores and perimeter. Frank, I think, like everyone who worked there, hated the weather and the boredom. He only went there when he had to.

In conclusion, I think there is considerable corroborating evidence that shows not only was Plum Island being used before 1952 as far back as 1944, it was definitely being used by 1951 when Traub was there working with scientists like Frank Olsen and this lends considerable weight to the theme that even though his cited task on Plum Island was to set up the facility, he was also there for insect simulant tests that Traub was assisting and supervising, just like Frank Olsen was involved in the open-air simulant tests in California that I have maintained Traub was also a part of since the Serratia marcescens testing was suggested to us by the Germans and he had experience with this pathogen, and had a diverse background working with diverse pathogens from his time in Germany and at the Rockefeller Institute.

They were using the island for covert testing and of a highly classified nature, hence the high security, and thus the reason why we generally can’t find it in the public record. That’s the nature of this kind of work and why it is so hard for researchers to paste together a definitive history because it is all covert, classified programs that will probably never be released to the public if any even remain in existence, as much of it has been shredded, and probably for a reason. But not every detail was able to be shredded when its coming directly from personnel and this is why it is important to listen to whistleblowers from within the government and laboratory personnel because they still have facts that the powers that be could not make disappear, and it is important that we listen to them when they speak up, not simply write them off as unreliable because their testimony is unsettling, because the government itself is not going to tell us the truth on the matter that we may have a very real need to know.

Further Documents:

Traub applied for American work in 1945 and met with William A. Hagen for potential work in the Paperclip program, showing the congressional hearing was about Erich Traub. This is from FBI file on Traub’s Loyalties:

Also from FBI file, this shows that he was conducting experiments with high-altitude medical specialist Theodor Benzinger, who said his lab was hauled off by the Russians (thus, why they were trying to put him back to work there without any equipment):

From CIA file, showing they put Riems back to work after dismantling the laboratory:

Declassified files from National Archives on his Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency file, prove that Erich Traub’s work in the Paperclip program was directly related to biological warfare, and shows that he was one of a kind, a talent and authority on biowarfare that no other personnel available in the United States could fill :

National Archives. Joint-Intelligence Objectives Agency file on Erich Traub (RG 330). NARS. Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA), JIOA Administrative Records. (1949-54).

His fundamental research was in virology but he was given the title of supervisory bacteriologist, which would be fitting for his overseeing bacterial simulant tests, even if not under normal circumstances a title that involves simulant testing, but at this time and in a military position this would be common to use a vague title like supervisory bacteriologist for supervising bacterial simulant testing:

National Archives. Joint-Intelligence Objectives Agency file on Erich Traub (RG 330). NARS. Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency (JIOA), JIOA Administrative Records. (1949-54).

Here is the Navy’s request for employment of Anne-Lise Bürger specifically for the purpose of assisting Dr. Traub for the purpose of biological warfare research & development, this is the entirety of the following file:

National Archives, Joint Intelligence Objectives Agency, J.I.O.A. Administrative Records. (1950). Memorandum on Anne Bürger, C. F. Berrens, Naval Medical Research Institute, to Chief of Naval Operations, 27 November 1950, Navy Escape Clause (RG 330). NARS.

Front page of paper showing Traub’s collaboration with L. O. Mott, that although it wasn’t published until 1958, the work was done starting in 1950 at Beltsville station of the USDA

Here at the bottom of the above paper it says the work was from 1950:

Pictures of tick and insect bombs used by the United States in the Korean War from book - Endicott, Stephen, and Edward Hagerman. The United States and Biological Warfare: Secrets from the Early Cold War and Korea. Indiana University Press, 1998 :

From The United States and Biological Warfare: Secrets from the Early Cold War and Korea : by Stephen Endicott and Edward Hagerman

Dr. Blome’s Interview with American Intelligence about simulant tests with Serratia marcescens:

Endnotes