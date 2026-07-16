Lyme disease spirochetes (Borrelia burgdorferi) “blebbing” (A. Finnegan 2018)

**For the full length of this article be sure to view in Substack instead of email. Video can be viewed below

This article is a deep dive into the origins of Lyme disease as a manmade event. This is going to be an extensive article and a response to my favorite critic who works hard trying to “debunk” the connection to Erich Traub and biowarfare. I am going to address further the relationship between the Lyme Borreliosis clade of Borrelia that cause Lyme disease and its relationship to the bird borreliosis - Borrelia anserina. I am going to explain some of the factors surrounding the taxonomy and the sudden, deep split between Borrelia anserina and the Lyme clade. I’m going to address the fact that taking a microorganism that has been used to one primary host and vector (birds and soft-bodied Argas ticks) for millions or more years and then suddenly giving it entirely new characteristics it did not have before, introducing it into a new vector with broad-spectrum host infectivity and challenging it with successfully overcoming the immune defenses of hundreds of new animal hosts released on multiple continents would put an enormous amount of selection pressure on the spirochete and it would be forced to either rapidly evolve or be phased out of existence.

A well-known critic on X known as Henjin, who formerly went by the icon of a Mongolian wearing the flag of Finland, who many are already acquainted with, prides himself thinking he has single-handedly demolished my book The Sleeper Agent, but did a terrible job debunking it. For those who don’t know, Henjin is an anonymous X account that appeared in 2023 from Finland, according to Open VAET’s exchange with the digital Mongolian in Dunning-Kruger Illustrated, ASMR Explained & Bad Non-Official Czech Data we learn the following about his background in an exchange about the COVID vaccine:

In the following developments and controversies, Henjin (ex Mongol_fi), 8-bits data mixer masquerading as “experienced conspiracy theorist”, produced yet another of these Chat-GPT analytic flows that he masters like no one else, in his urge to demonstrate that the jabs are working as intended.

The character appeared on the Twitter-scene end 2023, and his only endorsed conspiracy to date is “all Jews are bad”. Don’t ask him to justify this view, or that makes you a “baby truther” only worthy of his despise. [1]

Despite posing as a “truther,” he viciously defends the COVID vaccine and a natural origin for SARS-CoV-2 and other suspicious biological agents with the ferocity of a ruthless Mongolian warrior. He is the Genghis Khan of the digital space. His method of fighting back is using Ai to reinforce the establishment talking points, but since this usually doesn’t go so well, smear tactics tend to be his primary approach, like a baby smearing feces on as much of everyone’s name and work as he possibly can. This sounds quite like the same approach the biodefense industry uses to keep people quiet, not questioning potential acts of bioterrorism or thinking critically.[2] Reinforce establishment science using bad information to push the official position and attack you and try to make you look crazy for suggesting it.[3]

Normally, I would not pay any attention to such trolls but I find some of Henjin’s criticisms relating to my book productive and helpful in clarifying further, rewording or reshaping my reconstruction, and if I have something wrong, I believe in correcting it. However, as far as this point is concerned with the Lyme clade and Borrelia anserina, which is his main criticism of my work, I find the truth about my reconstruction on the origins of Lyme disease from Borrelia anserina greatly strengthened instead of disproven. To be fair, I can understand why at first glance it seems like what I’m saying is such a stretch to him, but when we unravel all the many dynamic factors involved in my reconstruction, it shows far more complexity that most if not all small-scale laboratory experiments would completely fail to capture or replicate and it would be easy to lose sight of so many factors involved that are easily not taken into account in the larger picture.

Being as sick as I am, it’s often hard to keep up with rapidly putting out content like other content creators to please all the subscribers and especially those who pay, but Henjin’s criticism brings me motivation to keep putting out more material to counter his antics (or Ai’s), so thank you Henjin and his team of Ai LLMs for at least bringing me the continuous drive to write more.

Anyway, Henjin claims to have debunked The Sleeper Agent by pointing out the so-called ~25% divergence between Borrelia burgdorferi B31 and the bird borreliosis Borrelia anserina, in a section of his website Did Borrelia anserina become Borrelia burgdorferi? Response by Grok.[4] It is, in his mind, the Achilles’ heel that disproves The Sleeper Agent, but more than anything else, I would argue that it only further strengthens my reconstruction of events that it was engineered from the bird borreliosis (Borrelia anserina). Thank you Henjin for pointing this out to me, as it explains like no other some of the highly unusual factors and anomalies surrounding the Lyme clade and Borrelia anserina as a very recent event in highly unusual manmade conditions.

There was a growing demand to remodel this spirochete specifically in 1930s Germany to serve as a more suitable animal model for the study of syphilis, and in order to accomplish this, the spirochete would have to be entirely remodeled, and the man who had the most promising expertise, talent, and originality to make that happen was Erich Traub.

While diving deeper into this, I’ve noticed some additional contradictions in the “slow, natural evolution” argument for the Lyme clade that would point towards it not developing slowly or naturally. How it went from being totally absent in the 19th and early 20th century to suddenly becoming the most abundant form of Borrelia found throughout the globe is a telling anomaly. My reconstruction argues that the Lyme clade was totally absent all the way until the Second World War, and its rise and spread was a very recent event with mankind offering its helping hand in times of war.[5] So let’s begin…

Borrelia anserina and the Lyme Clade: A Morphological Match

For those unaware, there are generally only two main clades (groups) of Borrelia, the Relapsing Fever clade,[6] and the Lyme Borreliosis clade, sometimes termed Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato (this includes several species known to cause Lyme disease, such as Borrelia afzelii, Borrelia garinii, Borrelia japonica, among others), and recently a third group has been proposed called the Reptile-Echidna Group (REP),[7] barely sitting beyond the Relapsing Fever Group with some additional Lyme-like traits, but this group could very well have been a later and recent emergence long after the Lyme group had established itself. In my book The Sleeper Agent, I put forward the Lyme clade as an emergence from a completely remodeled Borrelia anserina,[8] which is a bird borreliosis that sits in the Relapsing Fever group of Borrelia but doesn’t quite cluster so tightly together as the other Relapsing Fever Borrelia.[9]

I want to point out some notable elements that exist between Borrelia anserina, the Relapsing Fever clade of Borrelia, and the Lyme clade of Borrelia. Of all the Relapsing Fever (RF) group, Borrelia anserina sits closer to the Lyme Borreliosis group than all other Relapsing Fever Borrelia at the 16S rRNA gene and shares a nearly identical morphology with Borrelia burgdorferi,[10] and since the rest of the Lyme clade is so similar to Borrelia burgdorferi the same applies to these other Borrelia in the Lyme clade.[11] Despite these close parallels between the Lyme clade and Borrelia anserina, Borrelia anserina is classed with the Relapsing Fever (RF) group based on it being genetically closer to the Relapsing Fever Borrelia and causing a similar acute disease, even though morphologically Borrelia anserina is quite distinct from the other Relapsing Fever Borrelia and sort of forms its own little group within the Relapsing Fever clade.[12]

Not only does Borrelia anserina share a very close relationship to the Lyme clade when we’re talking morphology since they are nearly identical, but Borrelia anserina even shares unique flagellar epitopes with Borrelia burgdorferi not found in the mammalian Relapsing Fever Borrelia,[13] along with a host in birds,[14] even though the Lyme clade seems to produce an immune tolerant-like carrier state instead of causing fatal acute disease in birds like Borrelia anserina does.[15]

Henjin claims that a ~25% divergence between Borrelia anserina and Borrelia burgdorferi make it impossible that Borrelia burgdorferi and the Lyme clade could have come from Borrelia anserina in the span of a few years but I will show you in this article why not only does my position stand, but why a stark divergence is exactly what would be expected in such a drastic challenge to its survival under the intense manmade selection pressure. All of this being done on multiple continents in a very short time frame at a critical time in the biological arms race, exposing the re-engineered spirochete to a variety of different ecosystems across the globe simultaneously.

Henjin’s entire argument to speak against this as a manmade event uses simple math to calculate how long it would take for Borrelia to change by simple point mutations based on currently estimated mutation rates in a niche it has already adapted itself to while totally leaving out a dynamic of other factors that can dramatically change a microorganism under the right conditions. When giving a microorganism entirely new hosts, vectors, resistance genes, tropisms, and even changing the disease it causes, even if much of the heavy lifting is done through plasmids, this can set the stage for massive unprecedented genomic evolution once released into various ecosystems far and wide. This could change the pathogen dramatically even into new species within a very short time.

The fact that Borrelia anserina and the Lyme clade are nearly indistinguishable in morphology while the other Relapsing Fever Borrelia are so different is an interesting fact. For those unaware, morphology is the scientific study of form, structure, and the internal components of living organisms; in other words - its physical characteristics. It examines how each of the individual elements are configured to create a functional, identifiable picture of the whole microorganism. For spirochetes, being that they look like tiny corkscrew spiral-shaped worms, the morphology takes note of the length, wavelength, number of flagella, pointed or blunted ends, thickness, and sheath layers. This is characterized and catalogued for each individual species of Borrelia spirochetes, with papers often phrased as morphological characterization.

Morphology in animals was the way evolutionary placement was done in the days before genetics, and since then genetics have been added as complementary factors to the higher life forms, and now plays a big part in microbiology.[16] Borrelia anserina is morphologically quite different from all the other Relapsing Fever Borrelia in that the other Relapsing Fever spirochetes are notably thicker and contain far more flagella that are not sheathed and have sharply pointed ends.[17] From Hovind-Hougan’s paper A Morphological Characterization of Borrelia anserina (green/red colored outlines and text was added by me):

Figure 1. Borrelia anserina morphology

Figure 2. Borrelia burgdorferi and other Relapsing Fever Borrelia morphologies

Up to now, very few types of Borrelia anserina have been catalogued and studied extensively. This could be very significant in terms of the genetic distances because since Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato can vary up to ~2% in difference at the 16S rRNA gene between species,[18] with known strains of Borrelia anserina varying within its own species up to ~1.3%. But even still, this ~3.6-4% divergence cited between Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato and Borrelia anserina is not much of a big leap since those within the Lyme clade can vary up to about half that. The bioengineering Traub was skilled in during his career would have been able to achieve that especially in forced environments with a multi-pathogen cocktail and alternating animal and tick passages, imparting antibiotic resistance, among other factors whereby it completely changes hosts, vectors, disease, tissue tropisms, and so on.

Henjin’s own graph shows that a ~2% variation within Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato exists, but then contradicts himself by saying that if Borrelia burgdorferi was a weaponized Borrelia anserina, it should be 99.99% similar to the progenitor strain Borrelia anserina, but his own colorful graph shows even current strains of Borrelia anserina vary up to about ~1.3% at the most conserved gene. He also assumes by default that the Borrelia anserina strains from 1939 are the same and have not changed at all since that time. Here is his vibrant and colorful graph:

Henjin’s colorful graph [4]

Before, I had considered that Traub may have weaponized several different types of Lyme disease spirochetes, but it’s also possible it was just merely one strain that diverged into many new species as a direct result of the global distribution and various ecosystems they established in and diversified further within those ecosystems based on a variety of different factors and dynamics from the life they live there.

Being an entirely remodeled Borrelia anserina to have merely every facet of its former life changed dramatically (new hosts, vector, tissue tropisms, and disease-causing characteristics), it would undergo a period in the beginning once released across the globe whereby it functions under emergency rules not typical of today’s well-adapted Borrelia burgdorferi, such as activating its newly imparted RpoS (master stress and host adaptation regulator) and SOS response system in order to adapt itself and transform its genome in a very short time, which you will read about later in this article. All of the criteria used to separate bacterial species would be affected by the sophisticated bioengineering I propose occurred, since nearly every element of Borrelia anserina was targeted for change.

Strains of Borrelia anserina have not been extensively studied or sequenced, and we have no sequence information going back to the 1939 strains Erich Traub and his protégé were in possession of.[19] Kari Hovind-Hougan stated in the 1995 paper that at that time all the different strains and types of Borrelia anserina have not been extensively studied or catalogued:

[…] Further comparative studies on the morphology, metabolism, and antigenic and genetic characters of different B. anserina strains are needed before the necessary criteria for a full description of the type species of the genus Borrelia can be given.[20]

Despite this need for further study, work on Borrelia anserina nearly dropped off the map after the 90s and no other paper on its morphological characterization exists. Only 13 papers were published on Borrelia anserina on PubMed after the 90s, and much of their information draws on much older literature. While some papers have claimed that Borrelia anserina can be distinguished from Borrelia burgdorferi by being longer generally,[21] there are also some strains of Borrelia burgdorferi that are just as long so it’s not really an absolute marker of difference.

The Lyme Clade: Most Abundant Borrelia on the Planet

One interesting anomaly within the Borrelia evolution discussion is that although Borrelia burgdorferi and the Lyme clade of Borrelia is the most abundant Borrelia on the planet,[22] being orders of magnitude more abundant than all of the Relapsing Fever Borrelia, and despite early researchers vigorously searching the globe to find and catalogue all the different forms of Borrelia up to the discovery of Borrelia burgdorferi and the Lyme clade, there was never a single sample found that matched the same morphology as the Lyme clade other than Borrelia anserina, otherwise, they would have either noted this new species and its similarity to Borrelia anserina (then known as Spirochaeta gallinarum), or they would have thought Borrelia anserina had a much larger host range than birds because it would have been mistaken for Borrelia anserina due to the nearly indistinguishable match morphologically.

The other Relapsing Fever Borrelia spirochetes are considerably different than Borrelia anserina and the Lyme clade. They are noticeably thicker, have sharply pointed ends, and have far more flagella than the Lyme clade and Borrelia anserina.[23] So, one would think if the Lyme clade had been slowly evolving over millions of years and is orders of magnitude more abundant than all other forms of Borrelia, someone would have at least found one sample of it before the Cold War era in the many hundreds of animals it infects.

Some evidence suggests that it may have been isolated in the early 1950s in patients with multiple sclerosis,[24] but was made controversial in academic circles,[25] especially after a second discovery of it in 1957.[26] It was claimed that the results could not be replicated but since my reconstruction shows that at this time they were actively trying to cover up the spread of these agents filtering through the population after Traub’s activity in Project Paperclip, it makes some interesting coincidences. It might explain the overlap to how similar controversies exist today within medical and science circles on the many aspects of Lyme disease, since it was being kept secret. After all, John Loftus claimed in his book The Belarus Secret, based on what his biodefense source had said:

[…] The Lyme disease outbreak in America was monitored secretly under the cover of a New England health study. [27]

Niche Factors and Host Switching in Species Diversification

There is one species within the Lyme clade that sits noticeably closer to Borrelia anserina in overall percentage of conserved proteins, Borrelia chilensis, which is only 12.8% divergent.[28] Its niche is an area around Chile with just two known hosts and one vector in Ixodes stilesi.[29] But this really doesn’t tell us much now that Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato is distributed globally. Especially so if the spirochete changes considerably depending on the ecosystem, and might be part of the reason why the Lyme clade evolved into so many new genospecies from a single ancestor, which I have put forward as coming from a remodeled Borrelia anserina released onto multiple continents and ecosystems within the span of several years.

This mirrors what scientists are now beginning to see; each specific geographic location and continent adds to the Lyme clade diversification, though it is not to say that certain species can’t remain constant across multiple continents, such as Borrelia burgdorferi sensu stricto which has a large network spanning multiple continents rather than being isolated to a small particular niche and continent.

One paper, Borrelia bavariensis: Vector Switch, Niche Invasion, and Geographical Spread of a Tick-Borne Bacterial Parasite, studying the ecological factors and niche surrounding the Lyme clade species Borrelia bavariaensis considered that even one host switch from birds to mammals could have caused the divergence from Borrelia garinii into the new species Borrelia bavariensis, and this is coming from a scientist in the field:

Throughout its very extensive geographic range in Eurasia B. bavariensis is associated only with small mammals, implying that a host switch occurred at some time in the past that allowed, or perhaps even was the cause of the divergence of B. bavariensis from B. garinii. [29a]

Henjin at one point tried to debunk the Borrelia anserina connection by comparing it to a simple laboratory adaptation study from a human-adapted strain of Staphlyococcus aureus to infect sheep (ruminants) and presents the mutation rates after 400 passages where there were only about 8 mutation rates per sample and uses that to speak against my reconstruction. [29b]

This is a terrible comparison, since first off, this is a highly controlled and smooth laboratory adaptation that completely removes the vast dynamic of factors involved in my reconstruction, and secondly, Staphylococcus aureus already has a long history with ruminants, and what makes this a particularly bad example is that there is already another paper showing radical genomic remodeling in Staphylococcus aureus subspecies anaerobius due to a host switch from the very same host to the very same animal (human to ruminants) that occurred at some point in the distant past, where they believe a new subspecies formed because of it:

S. aureus subsp. anaerobius formed a distinct clade on a long branch within the S. aureus subsp. aureus diversity but was not genetically allied to any particular clonal complex that has been previously assigned. These data indicate that S. aureus subsp. anaerobius emerged from an unknown S. aureus lineage likely after a human to ruminant host-switch event that occurred over a millennium ago. [29c]

Henjin’s simple laboratory adaptation experiments are terrible comparisons to the dynamic situation I am presenting. When the entire argument that “Borrelia burgdorferi could not have come from Borrelia anserina” is based solely on the genome distance alone and an assumed slow-clock model of evolution under an assumed fixed mutation rate of small-scale point mutations as though they stay constant and gradually form new species slowly, it has serious limitations and almost sounds absurd because it totally fails to consider just how dynamic and unpredictable the life of a microbe is under different forms of stress, selection pressure, host and vector switching, and transitions of all kinds. There are instances in bacteria like that seen in the Lyme clade of Borrelia where it can function under completely different rules under selection pressure, rather than by fixed and steady small-scale mutations, they have backup strategies in certain circumstances that allow them to quickly evolve based on a dynamic set of factors.

Furthermore, a host switch, for example, is not a gradual process but a very quick and rapid process, not to mention, the limitations inherent in sequencing Borrelia spirochetes are very real and aren’t currently sufficient for resolving complex bacterial genomes like that seen with the Lyme Borreliosis clade, so its not exactly a settled area of science where looking at genome data alone tells you definitive histories and relationships other than being a general guide, which is exactly how we should treat it.

The consensus view tries to say Lyme disease has always been here using misleading science, yet they tend to try to blame climate change for the sudden expansion of it as a recent event.[30] However, it makes a lot more sense when explained through the lense of my reconstruction of events where totally remodeling Borrelia anserina gave it the necessary conditions to rapidly evolve in ways unthinkable to modern science. It would be an entirely unique set of factors that have never been studied in small-scale limited laboratory adaptations to study the vast evolutionary dynamics acquired in introducing a bioengineered spirochete into diverse ecosystems across the globe simultaneously. It is especially interesting that we see strains of the Lyme clade coming out of Japan, since Germany was sharing chemical and biological warfare advances with their Axis allies in Japan during World War II.[31]

Uncoordinated Phylogeography for Borrelia burgdorferi and Ixodes scapularis

One interesting aspect of the recent emergence of Lyme disease in the black-legged tick (Ixodes scapularis) that contradicts the slow evolution and emergence of Lyme disease as a natural event was highlighted in a paper noting that the evolutionary relationship between Borrelia burgdorferi and its tick vector Ixodes scapularis is contradictory, shown in a 2010 paper Uncoordinated phylogeography of Borrelia burgdorferi and its tick vector, Ixodes scapularis:

Despite the intimate association of B. burgdorferi and I. scapularis, the population structure, evolutionary history, and historical biogeography of the pathogen are all contrary to its arthropod vector.[32]

All the way up to the 1950s the black-legged tick was not a known transmitter of any known human diseases,[33] even though according to the slow evolution theory of it evolving over millions of years the Lyme disease spirochete should have been by this time at least found, and more so, found to be increasing, since it is now the most abundant Borrelia spirochete found throughout the globe and yet not a single sample was declared until 1982.[34]

The going argument is that deforestation is responsible for its sudden rise due to the Ixodes scapularis tick but like the above paper shows, Borrelia burgdorferi’s population structure, evolutionary history, and historical biogeography are all contrary to its arthropod vector. They have attempted to explain the anomaly of uncoordinated phylogeography by saying it’s because of birds carrying it long distances, such as has been put forward in “Diverse Borrelia burgdorferi strains in a bird-tick cryptic cycle,”[35] but that would mean birds had been spreading it far and wide despite the deforestation and it should have at least been discovered somewhere far before its 1982 discovery.

In light of this, and what follows in this paper, there are inconsistencies with the slow, natural evolution theory and its sudden explosion to become the most dominant form of Borrelia on the planet and I put forward why a man-made event explains its appearance and anomalies better than any other argument. One paper “Studies on Exotic Ixodes Ticks (Ixodoidea, Ixodidae) from United States Navy and Army Activities” shows there was a clear interest by the military in this genus of tick and therefore were a likely candidate for simulant testing studies.[36]

Limitations and Hurdles in Whole Genome Sequencing for Borrelia

Before we go any further, we must address that the ~25% divergence cited between Borrelia anserina and Borrelia burgdorferi may not be entirely accurate since there are still hurdles standing in the way of Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) for Borrelia. Even with so-called pure culture growth medium to grow the spirochetes, which contain bovine and rabbit serum, along with antibiotics and yeast, along with human sources of contamination, all of which can introduce genetic information from foreign sources and potential contamination of the medium which is a well-known problem in laboratory work.[37]

This is even more so for the calculation of mutation rates estimated from field samples done through shotgun sequencing, mixing samples with an overwhelming presence of “exogenous DNA (which may also include commensal bacteria, endosymbionts, and environmental microbes) renders shotgun sequencing inefficient and cost-prohibitive,” making the limitations in whole genome sequencing from field samples especially problematic when it comes to Borrelia spirochetes.[38] I don’t think Henjin relied on any of the samples done with shotgun sequencing in his main comparisons of the genomes but may have drawn from them in his discussion of mutation rates for Borrelia in the wild.

Both sequencing from field samples and pure cultures can introduce artificial distance in the final genome along with assembly artifacts (sequences stitched together erroneously in machine-driven algorithmic reconstruction), culture bias (strains cultured in labs degrade and are a streamlined version of its wild type), among other setbacks.[39] It also relies on short-read sequences which are not sufficient and has been stated that “Short-read sequencing makes it impossible to fully resolve complex microbial genomes.”[40] Borrelia burgdorferi could probably qualify as one of the most complex microbial genomes of all, and Henjin’s entire argument is based on this fragile data alone.

I may discuss the limitations in whole genome sequencing for Borrelia more deeply in another article, because it is a significant fact to point out when someone relies on genome data alone as though it is absolutely concrete and pristine when there are significant hurdles in the way of precision for Borrelia spirochetes. However, I don’t want to overstate the importance of this here because the genetic distance is not a hurdle to my reconstruction but entirely expected. But it would be right to bring attention to these very real limitations which can create artificial distance not present in the wild spirochetes if we want to be realistic about precision and exact about numbers and percentages involved.

For this article, anyway, I’ll give Henjin the benefit of the doubt and treat the ~25% divergence as fully accurate. The deep split between Borrelia burgdorferi and Borrelia anserina represents a big jump. Average laboratory work is unlikely to produce this strictly under laboratory conditions mirroring much of the common bioengineering of today. However, Traub’s bioengineering was quite different than what is used today, and in the lab is not where I claim the big divergence actually happened, and I did not say that it was due to the animal passages per se, especially not for animals it was already adapted to. My reconstruction has it that it was a variety of original and very sophisticated bioengineering techniques including the use of a complex mix of infectious agents (multiple bacteria, blood parasites, viruses, bacteriophages, mollicutes, etc.) probably done through alternating animal passages in a variety of different animals and its new vector, gave it the tools to rapidly evolve, and it did so once it was released into the various ecosystems across the globe simultaneously. Especially so when formerly Borrelia anserina was used to just one host and vector (birds and Argas soft-bodied ticks) for a very, very long time.

Genetic distance does not automatically translate to having to happen slowly over millions of years. When there is no need for a bacteria to change much in a given system, it won’t, but in certain conditions it could change dramatically and very quickly. Certain bioengineering techniques can give a microorganism the necessary tools it needs to allow for much more accelerated rapid evolution once released into diverse ecosystems with hundreds of new hosts across the globe.[41] This would result in an ecological shock that could bring rapid evolution to the spirochete in quick jumps,[42] especially with the very unusual and extraordinary circumstances I present in this paper.

Henjin tries to debunk this using math on simple point mutations and calculating how many years it would take according to a set mutation rate which totally fails to understand how these microorganisms operate in the wild and in dynamic situations. Borrelia does not simply rely on small point mutations for its evolution in all instances. These are small mutations it undergoes as small scale maintenance to a niche and ecosystem it’s already adapted to, so the changes it needs to make are small. Remodeling Borrelia anserina on the other hand, to produce a different kind of disease it never produced before, changing tissue tropisms, vectors, and hundreds of new hosts brings a crisis and ecological shock to the spirochete in which it has to respond by a completely different set of rules and this has been shown in the literature, some of which is available in the citation section of this article.

In one paper “Diversity of 16S rRNA genes within individual prokaryotic genomes” researchers found an unusual discovery in which strains of Borrelia afzelii from the Lyme Borreliosis clade had two copies of its 16S rRNA gene that showed only about an 80% similarity to each other. [42a] One copy was considered functional, while the more divergent copy was interpreted as a pseudogene. This finding is interesting because 16S rRNA genes are normally highly conserved within species. While the exact evolutionary reason for this duplication and divergence remains unclear, it shows that there may be a lot about the genetics of Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato that we don’t yet understand and presents evidence to suggest that perhaps the Borrelia genus is capable of far more plasticity and divergence than we give it credit for.

BLAST Database Limitations and Blindspots

Henjin also claims that if Borrelia burgdorferi had acquired foreign DNA from other sources he should be able to do a BLAST (Basic Local Alignment Search Tool) and find any matching segment from other genomes uploaded to the GenBank database, but he completely fails to understand the limits of BLAST, and plus we have the fact that Borrelia burgdorferi’s survival strategy under intense selection pressure makes use of entirely different rules than it normally utilizes like segmental gene conversion and an SOS response network affecting the entire genome where it is able to chop up, reshuffle, recombine, and repackage chains of genetic sequences from both its own internal genes and foreign DNA when the need arises.[43][44] When you add to this the complexity of a multi-pathogen cocktail surrounded by mycoplasma gene shuttles and bacteriophages, the capacity for genomic rearrangement and diversity becomes immense, many of which BLAST can miss.

Borrelia burgdorferi and the Lyme clade certainly could have segments, however small, containing genetic information imparted by other viruses and microorganisms, but the sequences are so short and fragmented it can easily be missed, not to mention, Borrelia burgdorferi has cross-reactivity to many other infectious diseases,[45] and antibody cross-reactivity with many viral infections,[46] and if genetic material inherited by any foreign viruses or bacteria are at all plausibly involved in creating this cross-reactivity they can be chopped up and recombined to such an extent that they are missed by doing a BLAST.

Borrelia burgdorferi also has antigens that can mimic host tissue, as pointed out in “Molecular mimicry and Lyme borreliosis: a shared antigenic determinant between Borrelia burgdorferi and human tissue,” so there is also this aspect relating to the hundreds of new mammalian hosts adding additional complexity if new variants were able to recombine plasmids to mimic certain host tissue on a molecular level. [47] I’m not claiming host DNA was incorporated into the spirochete, but I’m showing that the host certainly might affect the spirochete in unique ways such as repackaging plasmids to favor such mimicry traits, and if so, the main chromosome would have made regulatory adjustments to properly control these new plasmid-encoded traits.

If it were true that you could locate every piece of genetic information imparted by Borrelia burgdorferi via gene transfer from other bacteria and viruses, scientists would have been all over this and matched everything they could find from foreign sources in BLAST. It would have become a major part of the study of bacterial phylogeny. It would be an immense undertaking and there would be many hurdles standing in the way of accurately mapping out any foreign DNA inherited over the last 100 years. There are instances where they have found genetic material on the linear chromosome, part of its main genome, they believe to be from viruses, and this occurred in the telomeres where they found material they think may have come from the poxvirus family.

This was demonstrated in “Linear plasmids of Borrelia burgdorferi have a telomeric structure and sequence similar to those of a eukaryotic virus,” where they hypothesize that at some point through horizontal gene transfer it may have inherited material from the poxvirus family.[48] The sequence similarity was at 67% for African Swine Fever and a comparable percentage for Vaccinia Virus, but you’re not necessarily going to have a cleanly matching sequence because of how it can inherit small fragments of the segment, plus viruses can change dramatically over time, and also due to the fact that Borrelia is able to chop up and recombine the segment to suit its own particular needs, therefore, much of the genetic information it inherits from other sources is going to be labeled a mismatch or background noise and not picked up in BLAST:

Figure 3. Diagram comparing virus sequences to Borrelia burgdorferi from “Linear plasmids of Borrelia burgdorferi have a telomeric structure and sequence similar to those of a eukaryotic virus”

Although this seems to imply it is involved in the plasmids only, this is actually part of the Borrelia chromosome, but it makes up the complex segmented genome that is so characteristic of Borrelia. Back when that paper was written, the genome hadn’t been fully sequenced and they were still trying to figure out what to make of some of the linear plasmids that functioned like minichromosomes and they stated:

These observations, and the finding that the Borrelia chromosome migrates in pulsedfield electrophoresis gels as a linear molecule of 950 kb, raise the possibility that the linear plasmids are actually minichromosomes. [48]

Yet, later on you can see this was part of the main chromosome that makes up its segmented genome, published in “Telomeres of the linear chromosomes of Lyme disease spirochaetes: nucleotide sequence and possible exchange with linear plasmid telomeres.” [48a] Although it is not specific to the Lyme clade, my point in bringing it up is to demonstrate that foreign material can enter the main chromosome and become part of the genome, and still be entirely missed in BLAST searches. However, I would argue that it’s quite possible to have been viral material given to the Lyme clade which then spread to the rest of the genus in the last century, because it is only on a certain part of the right end of the chromosome which is much more fluid and swaps genetic material with the plasmids regularly and since gene transfer is common between species of Borrelia, it could easily have been transferred to the rest of the genus through genetic transfer relatively quickly, since the entire point of gene transfer is to acquire favorable fitness traits, and as Casjens et al. stated there was historical exchange happening between plasmid and chromosome:

These observations suggest that there has been historical exchange of genetic information between the linear plasmids and the right end of the linear chromosome. [48b]

Where was Henjin on that possible viral inheritance discovery? He must have missed it since he’s relying on BLAST alone, and therein lies the limitation of BLAST searches, they are often too fragmented to be matched, or perhaps he thought was only relevant to plasmids since he has no understanding of the complex bacterial genome of Borrelia, but here we had Barbour and Hinnebusch claiming viral material was probably inherited by Borrelia into its genome through genetic transfer at some time. Their hypothesis does not appear to be the result of a BLAST search but from their knowledge of these viruses cited in several papers and when they manually compared the two, as they state that no match was found through GenBank, “No similarities were found between the Borrelia telomeric sequences and other viral or prokaryotic sequences in the GenBank data base.”

Certainly, any foreign DNA inherited through transfer could be in highly fragmented form or chopped up and recombined so as to be unrecognizable in its final form when re-assembled by Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato. As for its genome, it would have underwent significant upgrades following the sophisticated bioengineering that Traub was overseeing at Insel Riems once released and spread across the globe. In fact, it was mandatory for this to occur in order to become the sophisticated microorganism the Lyme spirochetes became because Borrelia anserina was not built to regulate the dynamic and complex system that the Lyme clade would later showcase.

Many of the viruses Traub was working with at Insel Riems have not been uploaded or sequenced, the older strains can be very different than what is available today when the same kind of virus is sequenced. Since viruses are constantly changing, it makes sequencing very difficult to match to certain isolates back in time. These are not static viruses, they are highly volatile and constantly changing in the wild environments. With LCM Virus, for example, it was noted that the virus mutates so rapidly that it makes replicating experiments difficult, due to the fact that the virus can change so much up to the time of future experiments.[49] This once again points out how limited BLAST data can be.

Tick-Borne Superinfection and Immune Deficiency

My reconstruction of events told in The Sleeper Agent shows Erich Traub had learned how to incorporate a myriad of infections all rolled into one tick and would co-infect together like a Russian-doll cocktail of infectious disease, a complex polymicrobial superinfection.[50] Erich Traub was known for mixing pathogens together in other instances in his adaptation work. He learned under his mentor Karl Beller in 1939 how a mix of Babesia, Ehrlichia, Bartonella, Rickettsia, and Leishmania could create a complex infection in a dog, while also noting it was possible in some instances for Borrelia spirochetes to be transmitted by hard-bodied ticks.[51] It’s strange that later on in America we see the very same cocktail of infections in the ticks with slight modification substituting Leishmania with a completely remodeled Borrelia spirochete.[52]

With a Russian-doll cocktail of infectious agents all growing together, major genetic exchange is happening, and since these agents are able to induce immune tolerance in many of their hosts, it raises the mutation rate significantly because rapid mutations happen in the immunosuppressed. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was found that one immunosuppressed person infected with SARS-CoV-2 had 20 mutations in a single infection.[53] While viruses have a higher mutation rate than bacteria,[54] both still mutate much faster in the immunosuppressed.[55] In an immunosuppressed syphilis patient co-infected with HIV spreading the disease around, it was found that two different types of the syphilis spirochete (Treponema pallidum) combined after genetic recombination and underwent intrahost evolution bringing confirmation that bacteria don’t always change slowly. It shows for the record that quick jumps in evolution can happen under the right conditions when he said in the video:

We have documentation going back decades that this particular bacteria changes slowly. But we’ve now been able to directly observe that different strains can and will recombine genetically to create new strains. It’s not to say that this has never happened before, it’s just that we now have evidence of seeing it first-hand.[56]

While I mention the possibility of Traub utilizing viruses and co-infecting pathogens of all kinds, it’s also very possible he incorporated multiple species of Borrelia together in the bioengineering process to re-engineer Borrelia anserina. This would make use of a similar concept and one that Erich Traub was entirely familiar with utilizing like mixing multiple pathogens in the same medium to facilitate accelerated adaptation. He famously did this with Foot-and-Mouth Disease Virus when adapting it to chicken eggs, where he mixed 10 strains in one egg. The mixing of multiple types of Borrelia would have brought forth favorable opportunities for adaptation through recombination, plasmid exchange, and rapid selection of variants better suited to new hosts, vectors, and tissues.

No published scientific research available has ever replicated and accurately studied the unusual factors I am proposing surrounding the Lyme Borreliosis clade of Borrelia as a manmade event. We cannot compare the ecological dynamics to linear simple and controlled laboratory studies or limited animal adaptations because they in no way reflect the vast dynamic of factors in the wild on multiple continents with unique ecosystems growing in complex polymicrobial superinfections in immune tolerant hosts. Using an average estimated mutation rate for established bacteria from field samples totally misses the point.

With the unusual factors laid out in my reconstruction occurring at scale across the globe in diverse ecosystems, this is where I suggest the ecological shock and evolutionary crisis occurs to demand rapid unprecedented evolution of the spirochete. Traub did not adapt the spirochete to these animals one by one; he more likely identified a way to give broad-spectrum host infectivity by various methods all rolled together, but a select number of diverse animal adaptations could have certainly been involved (such as cattle, horse, mice, rodents, etc.). Traub probably learned some of the common factors through his study of agents like Borna Disease Virus,[57] Influenza,[58] and LCM Virus,[59] which are able to infect many, many different animals as broad-spectrum pathogens and zoonotic agents. Furthermore, these factors were not merely dependent on plasmids alone for doing this. Numerous papers show a layered chromosomally driven master control system which is fully at work in the dynamic of mammalian infection for Borrelia burgdorferi. [60] [61]

Erich Traub’s Expertise on Virus-Bacteria Interactions

When it came to adaptation and bioengineering, Erich Traub was known for using unusual and very original methods and it’s why he was particularly sought after for his knowledge of preparations for biological warfare and his intelligence file is very specific about this.[62] He also had a particular interest in virus-bacteria interactions, and this is not an abstract position.

During World War II, Insel Riems was already knee-deep in the study of bacteriophages and their morphologies and uses,[63][64] also with Mycoplasma which can act as gene shuttles,[65][66][67] and when grown together in high-density pathogen cocktails in selective animal passaging, Traub and his Insel Riems team had the expertise, the means, and the capacity to facilitate sophisticated bioengineering techniques for making an entirely new class of biological warfare agents. Borrelia can most certainly assimilate and use genetic material from foreign sources including other bacteria, viruses, and beyond, but today’s Lyme clade is so well-adapted it probably has much less need to at the current time.[68] As the Insel Reims work during World War II was highly secretive work, much of it would be kept secret just as classified research is today and was probably decades ahead of the open academic science of those times.

But they were going even deeper than this. During his time at Insel Riems during World War II, Traub and his team, including Werner Schäfer and Gerhard Schramm documented that Newcastle Disease Virus can sometimes assume highly pleomorphic forms under certain conditions, including elongated particles with a tail-like structure resembling that of a bacteriophage.[69] Although that paper wasn’t published until 1949, it specifically states in the paper it was research done when the three were together at Insel Riems during the Second World War. This was within just a few years from his 1940 paper on Bovine Papular Stomatitis Virus where he had filtered the virus through broth containing Serratia marcescens bacteria and noted that some of the bacteria had retained pathogenic material from the virus and caused disease in livestock when he infected the livestock with bacteria held back after filtering the virus.[70]

Strangely, many years later in the Soviet Union’s biowarfare program, which is the country that inherited all of Insel Riems’s World War II research, The Soviet Union talked about creating double pathogens with promotor viruses integrated within the plasmids of bacteria, discussed in The Soviet Biological Weapons Program: A History by the late Harvard Professor Raymand A. Zalinskas and Milton Leitenberg, they cited Soviet bioweaponeers discussing the creation of plague bacterium that harbored virulent Venezuelan Equine Encephalomyelitis (VEE) from within its plasmids that would be released when an antibiotic like tetracycline was taken and destroyed the bacteria.[71] Further evidence shows that this idea was not merely theoretical, but actively being pursued and accomplished by American researchers in 1964 at Caltech when they published Polyoma Virus: Production in Bacillus subtilis,[72] and by German researchers from the Max-Planck Institute in Tübingen when Pamela Abel and T. A. Trautner published The Formation of an Animal Virus Within a Bacterium:

The availability in this laboratory of a subviral entity, essentially the viral nucleic acid, of vaccinia virus (ABEL, 1963), as well as a system whereby competent B. subtilis cells could be infected with the DNA of a B. subtilis phage and subsequently produce whole phage particles (FÖLDES and TRAUTNER,1963), prompted us to expose the bacteria to the subviral entity and see whether complete vaccinia virus particles could be produced. This paper reports the successful outcome of these experiments.[73]

Was Erich Traub already creating new lysogenic-like systems within bacteria using pathogenic viruses in a similar way to prophages or proviruses? Or using them in non-conventional ways to be bacteriophage-like? In 1961, in a paper on Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis Virus (EEE), Traub noted the ability for viruses (prophages are bacterial viruses) to integrate into the genomes of bacteria and replicate with the bacteria, seeming to play the role of bacterial genes, even though he was making parallels to explain the immune tolerance phenomenon in bacterial immunity, deep knowledge of these mechanisms and their applications were clearly within his expertise conceiving original methods and preparations for biological warfare:

The prophage in lysogenic bacteria (virus nucleic acid, genetic substance of the virus) is closely associated with the bacterial genome. It is non-infectious and does not multiply or reproduce itself independently. Instead it multiplies during the course of multiplication of the bacterial germ plasm (parasitism on the genetic level). The prophage behaves somewhat like a bacterial gene and is carried over to the daughter cells upon cell division. It retains its own characteristics, though, and in particular its capacity to break free of the bacterial genome under the influence of inducing factors (ultraviolet rays, X-rays, various chemicals) or to even develop spontaneously into pathogenic phage particles (vegetative phase) and to bring about lysis of the host cell. Upon completion of lysis infectious phage particles are liberated, infecting receptive bacteria and they can lead to the production of a new lysogenic system. Induction is not possible, however, in all lysogenic bacteria strains.

The prophage gives lysogenic bacteria immunity to the virulent form of the homologous phage and its mutants. These as a rule cannot reproduce themselves in lysogenic bacteria. This has been referred to as “intolerance of related phages on the prophage level.” In rare cases, though, the infecting phage takes the place of the original prophages. Genetic recombinations can also occur. The bacterium cell loses its immunity upon induction. It can be superinfected with virulent mutants of the homologous phage during the vegetative phase. Usually lysogenic bacteria do not have any immunity to unrelated phages, but there are exceptions here, too.[74]

Striking parallels exist between Erich Traub’s writing on these “new lysogenic systems” and the biology of Lyme disease spirochetes. Many decades later, published research reveals that Borrelia burgdorferi carries a family of inducible prophages through the cp32 plasmids that encode critical surface proteins like Erp, OspE, OspF, and Rev families essential for mammalian host invasion, immune evasion, and persistence.[75] Were these the qualities he configured to assist in giving the spirochete broad-spectrum host infectivity and a nice defense system to use against all the new hosts? These prophages can be induced to produce phage particles, facilitate horizontal gene transfer and rapid adaptation.[76]

The presence of this sophisticated system present in the Lyme clade and not Borrelia anserina is consistent with the kind of genetic remodeling Traub was particularly knowledgeable about during his time at Insel Riems.[77] It would indicate that during the adaptation of an avian spirochete, formerly used to birds and soft-bodied Argas ticks, suddenly adapted to hard-bodied Ixodes ticks and hundreds of new animal hosts and reservoirs, prophage elements would have been involved in the bioengineering to create a layered immune evasion and the host-switching capabilities so characteristic of the Lyme Borreliosis clade.

By 1939, when Erich Traub had his protégé Werner Schäfer retrieve strains of Borrelia anserina (then called Spirochaeta gallinarum) from Rockefeller-funded psychiatrist Franz Jahnel,[78] there was already growing demand to remodel Borrelia anserina to be neurotropic and adapted to new animals in order to serve as a better animal model of syphilis, as Jahnel already tried adapting it to numerous species of animals with minimal to no success.[79] Formerly, Borrelia anserina did not invade the central nervous system like the other Relapsing Fever Borrelia, it was unique in this respect.[80]

But Erich Traub and his Insel Riems colleagues had a special talent for this kind of work, as they had changed Foot-and-Mouth Disease Virus (FMD) to go from causing blisters on livestock and guinea pigs to attack the central nervous system by creating a neurotropic mouse-adapted variant that produced a completely different disease than the clinical Foot-and-Mouth Disease by 1938 when Traub was visiting the lab during his trips back to Germany from the Rockefeller Institute.[81] This acted and produced a disease more like polio and they called it mouse polio and were heavily involved in this line of work when Traub became Vice President of Insel Riems.[82] He was clearly doing the same thing to FMD and creating an animal model for the study of polio.

Shortly before Traub went to Insel Riems, however, in 1941 he was actively working with the highly neurotropic viruses such as porcine encephalomyelitis virus (Teschen Disease) and Borna Disease Virus, because in his paper that year experimenting with creating a vaccine for porcine encephalomyelitis, he noted he was actively conducting experiments with Borna Disease Virus.[83] Borna Disease Virus, like Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus (LCM), has a very wide host range, it is able to infect a bewildering number of different animals.[84][85] It is also highly neurotropic,[86] and would have been a choice virus to study if his goal was to study broad-spectrum host infectivity determinants for Borrelia anserina to adapt to hundreds of new animals and a new vector.[87]

During World War II, Erich Traub and Werner Schäfer had been studying the effect of FMD Virus to quickly clear from the blood and attack the epithelium, organs, and tissues,[88] and it does this by binding to cell receptors called integrins,[89] which shows comparable mechanisms with mammalian infection for Borrelia burgdorferi targeting similar integrins, and how it clears from the blood by getting into the tissue, and thus they could have identified certain targets through cellular receptors that all mammals share.[90]

Parallels in Lyme Borrelia and Viral Broad-Spectrum Host Infectivity

Interestingly, Borrelia burgdorferi and some of the viruses with broad-spectrum host infectivity like influenza show some parallels in how this is done in three phases. First, they target host cellular receptors that act as evolutionary constants, in other words, cellular components that have remained unchanged for perhaps millions of years in animal evolution. For some viruses, they do this by utilizing surface glycoproteins that bind to alpha-dystroglycan and neurotrophin, conserved receptors that are widely distributed across vertabrate species.[91][92] For Borrelia burgdorferi, it uses pan-host adhesins like DbpA and BBK32 to bind to decorin and fibronectin, which are ancient extracellular matrix proteins found on every vertebrate tissue on Earth.[93]

Second, they create a decoy system or smokescreen to divert the immune response. For some viruses, they initiate high replication velocity generating a vast swarm of viral mutants known as quasispecies to flood the system of the host by presenting an overwhelming, ever-shifting array of antigenic variants that overwhelm the host’s antibody response.[94] For Borrelia burgdorferi, since they cannot produce a rapid quasispecies cloud, they create a similar mist of diverse antigenic stimuli by shedding a vast array of proteins in what is called blebbing, where its main chromosome directs the shedding of many thousands of hollow outer membrane vesicles (blebs) coated in plasma-derived proteins which act as the perfect decoys absorbing the host’s antibody response and complement attacks.[95][96]

In the third phase, during an ecological shock or jump across highly diverse ecosystems and new hosts, both Borrelia burgdorferi and viruses like Influenza utilize a highly fragmented, segmented genome to execute massive genetic leaps in a condensed timeframe. Though the two target and execute a comparable outcome, their mechanisms for how this is done are somewhat different. Influenza A, for example, possess a segmented genome consisting of 8 distinct RNA strands, where if two different strains infect the same cell inside a host like a bird or pig, the segments physically tangle and swap entire chunks of data in a process called reassortment or antigenic shift which allows the virus to rapidly gain a completely new host tropism without waiting on slow mutations.[97] Borrelia burgdorferi also possess a highly fragmented and segmented genome, carrying a main linear chromosome surrounded by over 20 linear and circular plasmids, and when multiple strains co-infect a single host or tick, which is commonly seen in field samples, they utilize inducible prophages like φBB-1 to physically package and swap whole functional plasmids and cassette assemblies to complete the adaptation process.[98][99]

Unprecedented Evolutionary Dynamics Never Studied in Depth

According to my reconstruction, the weaponization of Borrelia certainly involved extraordinary manmade laboratory bioengineering advantages, giving it the tools it needed to survive and thrive in hundreds of new host immune system types it wasn’t able to infect before. And it wasn’t until it was released into the ecosystems far and wide on different continents during the biological arms race that it underwent rapid unprecedented evolution and divergence as it was subject to an evolutionary crisis, evolved, and adapted to the many hundreds of new host immune systems in a very short timeframe.[100] The spirochete then diversified and took to certain mammals each particular species favored most, but certainly had the capability to infect diverse animals. It was given enough of a fighting chance with some key advantages by the new plasmidome, the mix of co-infections it was growing with, and their ability to induce immunological tolerance in many new hosts. After it was able to overcome the immune systems of each animal and cause immune tolerance with the myriads of other co-infecting agents it invaded with, there would be room for unprecedented rapid evolution made.

Once the rapid unprecedented evolution occurred, it would relax back to a far slower mutation rate and remain fairly conserved between the different genospecies within the Lyme clade, mirroring the estimated mutation rates more commonly seen today,[101] though these are far from reliable estimates since sequencing wild strains using shotgun sequencing is more or less insufficient due to its inherent limitations and the problem of mixed DNA from multiple sources.[102] Once it was used to the various new ecosystems and hosts it had no need to continue such rapid evolution as it had done in its early stages. This would also explain why today’s Lyme Borreliosis clade does not utilize much horizontal gene transfer from other sources other than its own genus, because it has no need for it, it is already well-adapted and thrives, therefore it will conserve itself to maintain that status.

No scientific paper exists that has ever studied such unusual dynamics detailed in my reconstruction of Traub’s bioweaponeering activities during the Second World War at Insel Riems. There have been papers published showing that host immune responses can accelerate pathogen evolution.[103] There have been papers and articles published noting rapid mutation rates in the immunosuppressed.[104] They have studied to a very limited degree accelerated mutation rates in the immune tolerant especially with the use of bats,[105] but they have never studied a dynamic precisely like this where all factors converge across multiple ecosystems within the span of years, though they have noted the possibility that different ecosystems can bring evolutionary changes to living organisms like Borrelia.[106]

Clarification to First Article About the Lyme Clade and Borrelia anserina

To address something in my last paper, Clarification on the Lyme Borreliosis Clade and its relationship to Borrelia anserina, I never stated that any of the factors highlighted in that article, each on their own, like Horizontal Gene Transfer, acquiring antibiotic resistance, or mixing it with multiple infections in a crowded environment, explained the ~25% divergence between Borrelia anserina and the Lyme clade of Borrelia, as Henjin was trying to imply in responding to the article. He was attacking each element on its own as though I was implying each thing on its own could singularly have caused the dramatic shift and that’s not what I was implying. I was explaining that there certainly were many factors that could drive the ~4% divergence in the 16S rRNA gene between them since it is considered the most stable and conserved gene in any given bacteria. I was suggesting that all the factors I listed in toto likely contributed to the ~4% divergence in the 16S rRNA, but then we need to factor into this the ecological shock of multiple new ecosystems, and this would also add further distance at that gene, and would especially account for the larger ~25% divergence.

The cited ~4% divergence between Borrelia anserina and Borrelia burgdorferi is not much of a jump though, because even within Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato it can vary by roughly ~2%, but then he erroneously claims that if Lyme came from Borrelia anserina it should be 99.99% similar to Borrelia anserina and this is totally undermined by his own graph showing considerable variation in that species. And besides, how could they possibly be that similar currently with all the upgraded system capabilities that Borrelia burgdorferi has that Borrelia anserina didn’t have, being that Borrelia anserina is a simplified, stripped down version of Borrelia burgdorferi? The main chromosome would change in Borrelia burgdorferi since it has to regulate so many new systems in its dynamic capabilities so characteristic of the Lyme clade.

Ecological Dynamics Drive the Evolutionary Divergence

The sophisticated bioengineering techniques and the resulting ecological dynamics I am laying out would demand the spirochete to undergo rapid unprecedented evolution that would certainly affect its main chromosome in order to drive the vast new plasmidome and other regulatory factors it would have been given for its new life.[108] We are talking about it evolving to use an entirely new set of foundational regulations to master the control and expression of a bewildering array of new plasmids and tactics to use against the immune systems of hundreds of new hosts and a new vector across different continents, climates, and ecosystems that Borrelia anserina did not utilize.[109][110] It would have to be able to quickly adjust core regulatory networks, stress-response systems, metabolic flexibility, DNA repair,[111][112] morphological plasticity (blebbing and cyst formation),[113][114] in order to survive the selection pressure stress and sudden change to so many new hosts, who all have different immune systems, more or less hostile to the new spirochete being challenged. In fact, I would argue that such a big leap in evolution would be exactly what one would expect if the spirochete was to survive, adapt, evolve, and thrive under such conditions.[115] Anything less might result in its extinction.[116]

I’m sure it will be argued that adapting it to so many new species at once would be implausible, but not really, especially if the toxic group of polymicrobial co-infections it was growing with was able to create intense synergy and an induce immune tolerance-like state in many of the new hosts.[117][118] Not to mention the fact that Traub had expertise in viruses that could infect a wide range of animals, and he could have certainly identified factors responsible for broad-spectrum host infectivity.

Once thrust into an environment of hundreds of new hosts in diverse ecosystems in a very short timeframe, the mutation rates and genetic exchanges would be greatly accelerated to adjust itself to the new situation, it would rapidly evolve to rise to the challenge of each new immune system and it would fight back to induce immune tolerance in many of these hosts, where it could then thrive and rapidly mutate further. In these early stages it would be operating under completely different rules than how it acts today in a well-adapted situation, and it could certainly utilize gene transfer in this type of crisis situation. It would also be subject to genetic exchange to the specific microbiome of each ecosystem which could change the spirochetes between different climates and ecosystems considerably. [119][120]

And again, once it rose to the challenge and made the necessary changes it needed and evolved, it would then start to relax its mutation rate to something much slower or even into a purifying phase, since it’s only going to rapidly evolve until it has fully adapted itself.[121] Nature only evolves when it absolutely must. Henjin at one point tried presenting data from the 16S rRNA gene of Borrelia burgdorferi comparing it to Borrelia anserina, without a timeframe, showing Borrelia burgdorferi to be under negative selection pressure, but this is not a valid argument, because this would have been long after the fact when it has already made the necessary changes and reverted to a purifying phase where Borrelia burgdorferi is at right now.[122][123]

Likewise, he will probably continue arguing that all of these adaptations would only affect the plasmids, but no, the many challenges, selection pressures, and changes it would demand, to be able to use the bewildering array of new plasmids and multiple other regulatory factors would demand it to change its core main chromosome to regulate all of these new tactics and capabilities.[124][125] Borrelia anserina did not have these capabilities before, it needed to be fully upgraded and redesigned from the inside.

Once the jump was made and evolved into the Lyme clade it would cluster much closer together and the different continents it was released on could change it dramatically in the beginning, even into new genospecies in a relatively short time, this mirrors what we see, the different continents having certain genospecies within the Lyme clade and all of them cluster closely together to one another.[126] Its survival would be helped especially if it was combining with other genetic material from other species of Borrelia already in these animals.[127]

The tick-borne cocktail of pathogens could have provided a synergistic environment that allowed it to assimilate foreign material and additional plasmids.[128] The ability of this Russian-doll cocktail of co-infecting agents to induce immune tolerance (immunosuppression and persistent infection) in many of the hosts then allows the mutation rate to jump dramatically beyond anything seen in standard laboratory evolution experiments or natural host cycles in which it is already used to and adapted to. [129] Once it’s able to survive and thrive, the selection pressure is going to disappear because it’s made all the necessary changes it needed and it happened very quickly and from that point forward it starts purifying what it doesn’t need.[130]

Ecological Selection Pressure and Immune Tolerance

It may at first glance seem contradictory that I’m saying the remodeled spirochete is under intense selection pressure by all the different immune systems yet its inducing immune tolerance, but I should explain further, at first in the host the immune system interaction creates intense pressure on the spirochete but once it starts utilizing the new plasmidome properly along with the mix of co-infecting agents which create a synergistic effect, it soon overcomes the host defenses and induces immune tolerance and quickly overtakes the host to thrive. Again, the main chromosome would certainly be involved in expressing and regulating these new plasmids, even if much of the immune evasion and tissue tropism happens through the plasmids directly.[131] The main chromosome carries core housekeeping genes and stress-response genes, so under strong selection pressure the main chromosome could change considerably under such unusual circumstances, which brings more or less an ecological shock demanding the spirochete to adapt or be extinguished from existence.[132]

Changes to its main chromosome would include modifying the regulation of blebbing (shedding its outer surface proteins), a stress response like a Star Wars defense system to overcome and evade the immune system.[133] Borrelia anserina does not have this capability,[134] therefore structural upgrades would have been necessary for the massive change to so many new hosts with additional capabilities like blebbing and using a much more complex plasmidome.

The chromosome controls multiple factors of plasmid activity under different cycles of infection.[135] It would regulate the formation of cyst-forms, this takes morphological plasticity under attack and requires coordinated changes in cell-wall synthesis, membrane dynamics, and stress-response pathways.[136] Many of these are encoded in the chromosome even if the plasmids are doing most of the heavy lifting, the chromosome is what orders them into action and demands what needs to be done.[137] The general persistence mechanisms are also somewhat regulated from the chromosome, even though mainly driven from its plasmid expression, and when genes involved in DNA repair, metabolic flexibility, oxidative stress resistance, and global gene regulation are used it would need core tuning to its chromosome to adjust and survive the pressure from so many new hosts.[138]

Manmade Biowarfare Activities Accelerating Unprecedented Evolution

Manmade biodefense and biowarfare activities have been with us for well over a century and beyond, and the releasing of a bioengineered bacteria with a mix of co-infections with harmful capabilities across diverse ecosystems across the globe would be considered highly unethical so no published research would openly admit these events have occurred and would not openly study them in that light. And even releasing so-called harmless microbes in simulant tests has been controversial and often kept secret.[139] There would be severe backlash admitting such an experiment and you’d be hard pressed to find it, as books documenting such scandals have already made things unpleasant for the U.S. Government from tests in the 1950s.[140]

Borrelia anserina thrived in a very stable, narrow two-host cycle in soft-bodied Argas ticks and birds with only a minimal plasmidome.[141] The Lyme clade on the other hand displays one of the most dynamic plasmid systems known in bacteria, as it is constantly reshuffling plasmids and their expression as it moves back and forth between hard-bodied ticks and hundreds of vertebrate hosts.[142]

Borrelia burgdorferi possesses a multi-layered, structured regulatory system (RpoS as a broad patrol, Rrp1/c-di-GMP as a central signaling hub, and CyaB, an enzyme that produces cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP), and this is important for virulence factors and successful mammalian infection.[143] It shows a dynamic variable major protein-like single action expression site (vlsE) system capable of rapid, continuous diversification under immune pressure.[144]

Borrelia anserina did not have these far more sophisticated vlsE-like antigenic variation mechanisms that the Lyme clade possesses. [145] This has gained a highly changeable, recombination-prone vlsE cassette as a major upgrade for surviving diverse mammalian immune systems.[146] And if that weren’t enough it can also utilize dormant forms and change its physical state to assume spheroblasts, as demonstrated in paper “Formation and Cultivation of Borrelia burgdorferi Spheroblast-L-Form Variants.”[147]

It can remain dormant in these forms and seem non-infectious, but spirochetes assuming these cyst-forms or spheroblasts can rapidly change back into active motile spirochetes rather quickly, as was shown in the paper “Transformation of Cystic Forms of Borrelia burgdorferi to Normal, Mobile Spirochetes”:

When rabbit serum or BSK was added to [RPMI-1640 Select-Amine (RPMI) (Life Technologies); RPMI is a defined medium containing glucose, vitamins, and all 20 of the protein amino acids] containing 48h serum-starved cells, the cysts opened within 10 [seconds] to yield intact, but non-motile spirochaete cells. […] Cells began to regain motility 12–15 [hours] after emerging from the cysts.[148]

This biological weapon or Russian-doll cocktail of disease agents and weaponized Lyme disease was given supreme fitness by the malefic talent of Erich Traub. It carries his entire life work within its evolution. Erich Traub was known for mixing pathogens together in a cocktail of infectious disease agents. That’s precisely how he adapted Foot-and-Mouth Disease Virus to chicken eggs when no one had succeeded prior attempts:

Although many attempts were made, the virus of FMD was not successfully propagated in this manner until the work of Dr. Traub of Germany was uncovered soon after World War II. He had succeeded in cultivating FMD virus by mixing 10 strains of the virus and inoculating them into embryonating eggs. Although the strain of virus that actually was propagated was not known. Dr. Traub ‘s work showed adaptation of the egg to propagation. His results could not be repeated until recently when the English workers confirmed his observations.[149]

Traub’s diagram showing his adaptation of FMD to chicken eggs

We know the Germans were looking to adapt Borrelia anserina to the central nervous system to become an animal model for the study of syphilis,[150] and we know they were hoping to adapt it to mice and other animals.[151] Traub was able to do exactly this to the FMD Virus.[152] We know Erich Traub was looking to induce the state of immune tolerance, which he had first discovered in 1936 by intercerebral inoculations of foreign protein into a mouse brain and reactivating dormant LCM Virus from within the mouse starting an epidemic from scratch.[153]

further adaptation to mice

Not only did he hold the expertise to adapt Borrelia anserina to the Central Nervous System and brain, and not only was he knowledgeable about how the mix of co-infections could induce the immune tolerance phenomenon he spent his life studying.[154] He also had expertise on adapting agents to new hosts,[155] and held expertise on viral agents with broad-spectrum host infectivity.[156][157][158] Likewise, he held expertise in using mollicutes like Mycoplasma mycoides as gene shuttles between the different co-infecting agents along with viruses to create an ultra-synergistic environment for rapid adaptation.[159] Furthermore, he had expertise on how viruses could be used to create new lysogenic systems in bacteria, as he had hinted this expertise in his papers on Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis Virus (EEE).[160]

Electron Microscope photos of Mycoplasma mycoides from 1947 at Insel Riems

Reinforcing the Consensus: Ai and its Barriers to Honest Answers

Henjin can try to explain this away a thousand ways to Sunday with his multiple Ai companions but we’re still left with the fact that no paper or study has ever meaningfully studied these complex ecological variables and evolutionary dynamics laid out in my reconstruction. Ai can certainly be helpful for certain things, but clearly many are starting to become too dependent on it dictating to us what reality is or isn’t, and all of the Ai LLMs are designed to mimic human behavior in communication, and they will always give an establishment consensus answer by proxy, and sometimes they will even play to your bias, that’s how they were designed.

Everyone is aware by now how often Ai lies and offers hallucinatory explainations on many occasions. It is no more reliable than a human is, and Henjin gets all his answers and arguments from Artificial Intelligence models, it tells him what to say, or he just copies and pastes its answers like he did responding to my last few articles and he has it make him colorful graphs to try and debunk whatever he doesn’t agree with. Yet if you talk to any Ai models long enough and put forward enough evidence like that which I have accumulated over many years, they end up changing their position. In one conversation with Grok that took Henjin’s position at first, it soon changed its mind and thinks my reconstruction is the most plausible explanation.

I’m sure Henjin’s LLM models will tell him the opposite, that his argument is the stronger one, and that’s why folks, we can’t rely on Ai slop to mediate for us. It does all the same things humans do because it’s meant to mimic our behavior, so it picks sides, and reverts to group think consensus views. Even if it gave 100% honest answers in all instances, It could not know all the possibilities that exist in a situation like this because no scientific papers or laboratory research has ever replicated and studied such a dynamic of factors all converging together like this, such as: What happens to a microbe when it goes from being used to one or two simple hosts for perhaps millions of years, and suddenly through manmade adaptation in an unusual, crowded Russian-doll cocktail of polymicrobial superinfection and viral assistance it is given entirely new characteristsics on every level, induces broad-spectrum host infectivity and is exposed to multiple ecosystems with hundreds of new hosts on different continents, all with unique immune systems (different complement systems, antimicrobial peptides, tissue environments, body temperatures, etc.)?

Its the dogma of mainstream establishment science and evolutionary theory that always has to assume that changes to microbes must have occured hundreds of thousands to millions of years ago, yet the same establishment contradicts itself by maintaining that so many new diseases and changes to the ecosystem are the result of recent manmade climate change, yet they never consider that major changes to microbes could have been recent events because they have to cater to the biodefense industry’s secretive National Security banner and to this long-held slow evolution paradigm. Yet they admit many of the changes that occur to microbes millions of years ago like host switching are rapid events that do not happen slowly, there’s no way they could know whether it was far in the distant past or recent, meanwhile Laboratory adaptation has been going on for well over a Century, and since establishment science and biodefense are very often intermixed, they are sure not to imply any changes are the result of manmade biowarfare activity and human driven adaptation which has been rife in the last Century, but they sure love to milk the tax dollars of every American to protect against just that.

The ~25% Divergence: A Signature of Ecological Shock and Evolution

The cited ~25% divergence between Borrelia anserina and Borrelia burgdorferi would be entirely consistent with what we would expect to see. While this number could be somewhat inaccurate, a big jump would still be expected, as the agent was released on many different continents by different superpowers in the biological arms race, each with their own unique ecosystem. This could result in new genospecies and variants that would cluster closely together,[161] much like we see with the Lyme clade. All of this could occur in a very short time and once it had created the necessary changes through rapid evolution it would then relax back into a slower purified genetic state, which seems to have already occurred.

The fact that the Lyme clade is suddenly now the most abundant form of Borrelia on the globe is also explainable in this light, and it explains why not one sample of the Lyme clade or a spirochete matching the morphology of Borrelia anserina in other mammals was found before World War II, because it had not been remodeled yet and given broad-spectrum host infectivity.

Studies claiming it was found in ancient mummies say in the studies they don’t even know what bacteria it actually is, yet they continue to push it as fact that the mummy had Lyme disease.[162] Other studies claiming it was in ticks and mouse samples from the 1800s never tested for the flagellin gene sequences but only for OspA,[163][164] which is extracellular surface proteins that change regularly, so these are not enough to speak to a Borrelia burgdorferi infection, but yet again, they continued pushing it as fact. It’s telling that they chose not to test for the flagellin gene sequence in these older samples,[165] but did so for the ticks tested in the late 1940s and early 1950s that actually back up my reconstruction.[166]

The rise of Lyme disease was a very recent event. Even in papers discussing the sudden explosion of the Lyme borreliosis clade call it a “recent emergence,” even though they try to backdate it thousands of years as though it was from ice sheets thawing,[167] the fact that they refer to it as a “recent emergence” is contrary language to a slow, steady natural evolution. Furthermore, this is often contradicted by the scientific establishment trying to blame it on climate change which is mostly from the last century.[168] But we’ve already shown that despite “the intimate association of B. burgdorferi and I. scapularis, the population structure, evolutionary history, and historical biogeography of the pathogen are all contrary to its arthropod vector.”[169]

The big gap between Borrelia anserina and the Lyme clade is explainable by the massive bioengineering given to the spirochete from Traub’s many lines of expertise all converging into one locus and released on diverse ecosystems on every continent. It was in this fitness test being challenged with an unpredictable set of variables and new host defenses one after the other in an ecological shock and evolutionary crisis. Traub gave it enough of a fighting chance not only with the cocktail of co-infecting agents he mixed it with but also with the viruses and mycoplasma he used to help the bacteria adapt to the challenging new situation.

It is in these unusual areas of expertise and methods of genetic engineering and remodeling that Erich Traub excelled in to create this new class of biological weapons agents, and the weaponized spirochete actually shows every aspect of Traub’s life work converging together; his deep knowledge of viral-bacterial interactions and lysogenic systems,[170] his expertise in the art of adaptation getting disease agents to infect new species they didn’t infect beforehand,[171] combining biological agents in mixed infections that induce immune tolerance,[172] a condition he discovered and studied for his entire life, and finally, adapting biological agents to the central nervous system and making them more neurotropic.[173]

The pattern of such a striking morphological match Between Borrelia anserina and Borrelia burgdorferi,[174] sharing flagellar epitopes,[175] and infecting the same hosts in birds,[176] fits the rapid manmade bioengineering scenario perfectly. It was given the helping hand of Erich Traub and his Insel Riems crew and subjected to intense, high-pressure artificial conditions with multiple competing co-infections and immune tolerant hosts which would drive the mutation rates up excessively and force the big leap to the Lyme clade while preserving the core structural features in morphology, flagellar apparatus, and basic motility that were advantageous. This would mirror today’s picture, a cluster of Borrelia that have similar morphology and the basic architecture of Borrelia anserina with fully upgraded components and now thrives in hundreds of new hosts and diverse ecosystems, with an entirely new plasmid system, varying tropisms and disease-causing abilities.

This may also explain why Borrelia anserina has nearly dropped off the research map and become a forgotten disease by modern science, because its re-engineered form (the Lyme clade) has greatly outpaced it and created an immune tolerant-like state in which the birds that normally would have been killed by the fatal avian spirochetosis are now immune tolerant carriers of Borrelia anserina and Borrelia burgdorferi.

With all the factors presented here, this is all entirely uncharted territory for science and the study of evolution. However, enough evidence exists to show a compelling case that explains all of the many anomalies surrounding Lyme disease as a recent event from manmade conditions in the biological warfare race. It also shows just how skillful Erich Traub was in his biological weapons work, and no doubt why his technical assistant Anne-Lise Bürger’s approval to come to the United States noted that there were no top rate scientists in America that could match or replace the level of skill and expertise that she and Erich Traub held.[177]

This also shows for the record that Willy Burgdorfer was not the man with the expertise or skill to have weaponized Lyme disease spirochetes, he did not have even a fraction of the expertise that Erich Traub held and it could be argued that Traub might have been the only one on Earth at that time skilled and original enough to put this superweapon together. I think Willy and his American biodefense colleagues may have further spread these ticks unwittingly after Traub returned to West Germany, so it does not necessarily contradict what was in Kris Newby’s Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons, but the biological superweapon has Erich Traub’s signature all over it.

My work is not debunked by any means, my position stands. The 25% divergence is not a marker of impossibilities for the Borrelia spirochetes, rather it is the signature of its survival under an intense and unprecedented time of a manmade directed evolution.

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