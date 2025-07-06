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What Epstein Victims Should Know About Scopolamine: A Dangerous Drug that Removes Free Will and Causes Memory Loss
Jeffrey Epstein was likely drugging his victims with a drug with a long history of use by intelligence agencies and criminals
Feb 20
•
A. W. Finnegan
12
2
4
Jeffrey Epstein: Black Budget Biosecurity, Biowarfare, and the Compromise of American Public Health
The disgraced Jeffrey Epstein's ties to American Biosecurity, Science, and Medicine begins to seep out for public view
Feb 18
•
A. W. Finnegan
106
1
35
Viral Latency & Reactivation: Implications for Vaccine Contaminants and Chronic Disease
The mechanics of stealth viruses contaminating vaccines infecting the population and how they reawaken later on to cause serious chronic disease…
Feb 13
•
A. W. Finnegan
12
3
9:57
January 2026
Stealth Viruses as Biological Weapons in Vaccines
How hidden viruses contaminating vaccines could be utilized as binary bioweapons for bioterrorism
Jan 20
•
A. W. Finnegan
19
8
July 2025
The Sleeper Agent Audiobook is now available
You can now listen to The Sleeper Agent on audiobook
Jul 6, 2025
•
A. W. Finnegan
10
2
January 2025
The Biosecurity Ethics & Immune Tolerance Awareness Initiative
Please Subscribe to My New Substack to raise awareness of #ImmuneTolerance and #VaccineInjuries #chronicdisease #autism #mentalillness #ADD #ADHD
Jan 13, 2025
•
A. W. Finnegan
10
1
2
April 2024
The "Sleeper Agent" is the "Super-Antigen"
Insight from "The Sleeper Agent, The Rise of Lyme Disease and the Great Imitator Antigens of Biowarfare "by A.W. Finnegan
Published on John’s Substack
•
Apr 17, 2024
No, Lyme Disease is not Thousands of Years Old Despite What “Fact Checkers” and Some Dishonest Scientists Say
Dispelling the Lies reported as facts and the unscientific claims made by scientists being anything but scientific
Apr 3, 2024
•
A. W. Finnegan
14
3
1
March 2024
Welcome to The Sleeper Agent Substack
A Discussion Channel for the Book The Sleeper Agent: The Rise of Lyme Disease, Chronic Illness, and the Great Imitator Antigens of Biological Warfare
Mar 27, 2024
•
A. W. Finnegan
9
2
February 2024
M.P. Chumakov : Top Stalinist Bioweaponeer for the Soviet Union who Worked on Oral Polio Vaccine
By: A.
Feb 25, 2024
•
A. W. Finnegan
4
October 2023
The Mysteries of Dr. Erich Traub and His Life as a Bioweaponeer
By: A.
Oct 17, 2023
•
A. W. Finnegan
3
1
1
Immune Tolerance: The Basis of Chronic Disease, Accompanied by Mental Illness and Cancer
By: A.
Oct 17, 2023
•
A. W. Finnegan
3
© 2026 A. W. Finnegan
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